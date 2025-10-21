Woody Johnson Ducks Question About Jets RB Breece Hall
The New York Jets have a running back who at least is getting some attention out in the trade market this season in Breece Hall.
Before the season, Hall was talked about as a trade candidate, but head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear that he didn't want to move the 24-year-old. Hall has responded with a very solid season to this point, despite the Jets struggling overall.
Hall was a part of the same draft class for the Jets that brought Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson to town. Both Gardner and Wilson inked extensions this past offseason, but Hall is set for free agency after the season and his future is even more up in the air right now with the trade rumors. Jets owner Woody Johnson was asked about Hall's future with the Jets after not getting an extension like Gardner and Wilson, and somewhat sidestepped the question.
"I'm not going to speculate on Breece, but I think it's very important we signed the other two guys. Yeah, they're great talents and I've been around them for a while and they're way up there," Johnson said, as transcribed by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
The New York Jets shouldn't move Breece Hall
Hall has been a bright spot for New York this year. He has 448 rushing yards, 19 catches, and 164 receiving yards on the season. He's on pace for 1,088 rushing yards on the season -- which would be his first time eclipsing 1,000 yards if he can stay healthy. Hall's also on pace for 1,498 yards from scrimmage, which would be the second-highest total of his career.
There are rumors out there about Hall, including NFL insider Jordan Schultz saying on Tuesday that Hall is among the players that other teams are eyeing ahead of the trade deadline.
"Teams are keeping an eye on the Jets ahead of the trade deadline: names being mentioned include Breece Hall, Quincy Williams, Jermaine Johnson II, Will McDonald IV, Michael Carter II, and Allen Lazard, among others, per sources: One source told me: 'There’s an element of trying to figure out who are Glenn’s guys and who aren’t. Remember when Detroit suddenly traded Hockenson? A building block from the last regime is not going to be a guaranteed building block in this one,'" Schultz said.
Hall's future is a complicated question right now and it's interesting that Johnson didn't get into it much, but the Jets should keep him around. It's not every day that you find a back as talented as him on the ground and in the passing game. On top of this, Braelon Allen is hurt and posted to Instagram showing that he underwent knee surgery. No need to let Hall go now.
