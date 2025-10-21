Jets Reportedly Close To Revealing Quarterback For Week 8 Vs. Bengals
The New York Jets made a quarterback change in the team's Week 7 loss against the Carolina Panthers and it sounds like that could continue right into Week 8.
As of writing, the Jets haven't announced their Week 8 starting quarterback against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Monday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about the decision and acknowledged that a decision hadn't been made yet.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets are "moving toward" naming Tyrod Taylor as the team's starter.
"Woody Johnson said the QB decision is 'completely up to the coach.' Aaron Glenn hasn't announced his plans yet, but he's moving toward naming Tyrod Taylor his starter, sources tell ESPN," Cimini said.
Something needs to change for the Jets
Johnson acknowledged that it's Glenn's call who will be the team's quarterback moving forward, but did throw some shade at Justin Fields in the process.
"It's hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that we've got," Johnson said. "He has ability, but something is not jiving. But, if you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you're going to see similar results."
Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets this past offseason. He was a popular target on the open market with the Pittsburgh Steelers also attempting to re-sign him after spending the 2024 season in Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, the first seven weeks of the season haven't gone as planned.
When you're 0-7, something obviously has to be done. That doesn't necessarily mean a quarterback change, but something. Glenn was hired to turn the franchise around, but obviously this isn't the start he or the team could've hoped for. It's a long process, though. When Glenn joined the Detroit Lions as their defensive coordinator under Dan Campbell back in 2021, they started 0-10-1. Detroit stuck with Jared Goff then and we've all seen how that has turned out for the franchise.
Whether the Jets bench Fields or not for the foreseeable future, something needs to shift in order to start building their way back.