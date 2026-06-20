Olu Fashanu Is Quietly Huge Beneficiary After Jets' QB Changes

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- It wasn't too long ago when New York Jets left tackle Olu Fashanu appeared to be the best up-and-coming tackle within the organization.

That title changed when Armand Membou was drafted last season, even though Fashanu's standing with the organization is still high. Now, the team has two stalwart tackles on their rookie contracts and developing at a positive rate.

New York needs even more from Fashanu, though. While his pass blocking grade was among the better at left tackle, his run-blocking stats left much to be desired.

Luckily for the Jets, a change at quarterback and play-caller has put Fashanu in a better position to succeed: in both the short and long-term.

Jets' offensive shift alters tackle goals

There's an argument to be made that the 2025 Jets offensive plans were a bit fit with the kind of player that Fashanu is. The run-centric scheme put Fashanu's biggest weakness on full display at times with a limited quarterback throwing the ball.

This year, no such limitations exist with Geno Smith leading the huddle.

"I think from Armand and I's perspective with having more of a pocket passer like Geno, we understand that we have to be a lot more aware in terms of our outside rush and our inside rush," Fashanu said.

Fashanu's best work has always come as a pass protector. Last season, he logged 634 pass blocking reps and gave up six sacks, 39 pressures, and five quarterback hits. Those numbers are perfectly respectable compared to other tackles, but there's clear room for improvements.

Part of some of those mistakes could easily have been given due to the negatives at the quarterback position. New York's offensive line had Justin Fields' average time to throw at over three seconds. Only Caleb Williams and Brock Purdy had longer times to throw.

Because they had a quarterback who held onto the ball for as long as he did, Fashanu and the rest of the line were put in a difficult situation. This year, that shouldn't happen. And expectations for the team's starting left tackle should only increase.

Fashanu's next step

All the talk about the Jets offensive line usually centers around Membou going into his second year. So long as the Missouri product continues to excel, Fashanu will be considered an afterthought within the national outlook of the Jets offensive line.

That won't have to be the case if the Penn State product takes the next step in his development in 2026. It's what he's focusing on most this offseason.

"From a tackle perspective, just again, little things to tweak in terms of pass protection and run blocking," Fashanu said when discussing what he's worked on this offseason. "Just being more consistent, being the type of guy to get my teammates and the coordinator confident to just leave me on the island, and not not have to worry about me whatsoever."

If Fashanu can prove to be a player capable of being left on an island, it changes how the Jets offense will be able to operate in 2026. No longer will they be focused on Membou's talent. It would be a chance for the team's starting left tackle to show he's no slouch either.