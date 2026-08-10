3 Key Matchups Jets Fans Must Know Before Joint Practices vs. Buccaneers: All Eyes on the Secondary

For two weeks, the Jets have competed heavily amongst themselves to prove that last year's three-win campaign was nothing more than a fluke under head coach Aaron Glenn. Over the last 15 years, though, New York fans know better than to hope without seeing drastic improvement on the field.

If the Jets are going to take the next step as a rebuilding roster, then their first true test comes this week with joint practices against the Buccaneers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Since Tom Brady arrived back in 2020, the Buccaneers have been a perennial playoff team, with appearances in five of the last six seasons. Despite missing the postseason last year, Tampa Bay remains a playoff contender.

Which is why the Jets will be keen to watch three specific matchups throughout the week to see how good their talent stacks up.

3. David Bailey vs. Tristan Wirfs

This is the matchup every Jets fan will want to see. Through the first two weeks of camp, second-overall pick David Bailey has been nothing short of spectacular as an edge rusher. His quick get-off is one of the fastest I've ever seen. He is also improving in run defense as each practice comes.

Going up against Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu has been a good test. Now a different one is about to begin. Wirfs is an All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. He is Tampa Bay's best offensive lineman and has been since he was drafted, as shown by his having the second-best overall Pro Football Focus grade among tackles last season (92.7).

Going up against an elite blocker like Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs in joint practices should benefit David Bailey and the Jets' pass-rush outlook. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as good as Membou and Fashanu are, they are still very young and developing. Wirfs is already an excellent player. This will be an important test for Bailey. Standing out in camp practices against your teammates is one thing.

Dominating against an All-Pro is something else. And it's why this matchup will have everyone keeping an eye on the trenches this week.

2. Jets' secondary vs. Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin

Without Mike Evans on the roster, the Buccaneers have the perception of a lesser receiving core. That couldn't be further from the truth, though. After an excellent rookie season, the Bucs are hoping for Emeka Egbuka to take the next step in his development. The veteran presence of Chris Godwin should help as well.

It will be a difficult week for the Jets' new-look secondary.

AZ Thomas, Brandon Stephens, Jarvis Brownlee, and even Nahshon Wright will be tested in ways they simply haven't been to this point. If they perform well, it could send a message to the Jets' coaching staff that the group is ready to take the next step on their own.

If the Jets' defensive backs struggle, though, it may very well be a red herring for further concerns going forward. Going up against Geno Smith and New York's receiving core in practice is one thing. It will be a different test altogether with Baker Mayfield—who had a revenge game against the Jets last season—in tow.

1. Rueben Bain Jr. vs. Olu Fashanu, Armand Membou

A small contingent of Jets fans was clamoring for the organization to draft the edge rusher out of Miami over the likes of Bailey and Arvell Reese. Through the start of camp, it looks like the Buccaneers came away with a top player at just the 15th overall slot.

It will be a different test than the one New York's offensive tackles have dealt with throughout camp. Rueben Bain Jr,'s's short arm length (the reason for his draft drop) hasn't been seen as a legitimate concern so far. Will that be the case when the Jets' superior tackles go against him?

Rueben Bain Jr. should give Armand Membou (and Olu Fashanu) a solid test during practice this week. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Membou and Fashanu, Bain's raw power should give them a good test as opposed to dealing with Bailey's speed for the last few weeks. A strong couple of days from both players should prove they are both more than ready for the start of the season.