Jets Have Every Reason to Kick the Tires on a Potential J.J. McCarthy Trade

With the New York Jets' preseason opener against the Buccaneers looming on Friday, the quarterback position remains one of several talking points, as the backup situation plays out behind starter Geno Smith.

While Smith's turnover concerns could leave the door wide open for a QB controversy and potentially lead fans to want a switch under center, he has earned the trust of his coaches and assumed the starting role to begin the season.

Although rookie fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik should be in the best position to serve as Smith's backup, it is not entirely unrealistic that a former first-round pick receives some consideration if he becomes available.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell informed his team on Tuesday that offseason acquisition Kyler Murray has been named the starting QB over J.J. McCarthy.

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell now has informed the team that Kyler Murray has been named the starting QB, per sources. https://t.co/Sw8qAMu3Cd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2026

McCarthy's future in Minnesota definitely appears to be in doubt, and Smith is not getting any younger at age 35. Meanwhile, veteran Carson Wentz is also expected to compete for the QB2 job in Minnesota, making it hard to imagine them keeping a former first-rounder as the QB3.

Jets can't look past potential J.J. McCarthy trade

Not only is Smith getting older, but Klubnik is still not a sure thing, and McCarthy's potential availability could interest the Jets if there are any doubts as the 2026 regular season draws near. Klubnik has given the Jets plenty of reasons to feel optimistic in some practices, but he has also made some key mistakes and will be one to watch in the Jets' preseason opener on Friday.

For the most part, however, Klubnik has been one of the biggest winners at training camp due to his decision-making, arm talent, and accuracy. Still, while McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus and dealt with multiple injuries in a disappointing 2025 season, he is more experienced than Klubnik.

You can certainly argue that he is not an upgrade based on his track record so far, but he won a national title at Michigan in the 2023 season and would at least be worth a shot, as he has some team control remaining.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy could be an intriguing trade candidate if he doesn't win the QB2 job. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the very least, McCarthy could serve as worthwhile competition for Klubnik next year. After all, Klubnik has not had the stiffest of competition from Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook and could benefit from someone who can come in and challenge him.

After a disappointing practice on Tuesday, Smith bounced back with multiple touchdown passes in seven-on-seven drills and showed why he can give the Jets the stability they need at a position that has plagued them for a while.

That said, he still remains a huge question mark after leading the league with 17 interceptions last season, but Smith's leadership ability and experience could prove valuable on a mostly unproven roster.

At the same time, Smith has not shown that he can completely turn a franchise around, and is by no means the long-term solution at QB for the Jets. If things work out with a potential McCarthy trade, that would enable the Jets to use their future first-round selections on non-QB positions and help them continue building a solid foundation at each position.

Sure, McCarthy completed only 57.6% of his throws for 1,632 yards, 11 TDs, and 12 interceptions last season. While some of that was due to the 27 sacks he took in 10 games played, he has struggled with delays in his downfield progression and his throwing mechanics, and looks every bit like a bust after getting demoted in the Vikings QB room.

Therefore, if he becomes available at some point, any team pursuing him would be taking a risk based on his limited performance so far. With that in mind, this is a Jets team that has used three different starting QBs in four of the last five seasons, so it may not be the worst thing to take a swing at McCarthy. If anything, he could be an additional depth piece if injuries pile up or Smith and Klubnik struggle.

It would definitely not be a popular decision or a flashy move by the Jets if a potential McCarthy trade is in the cards at some point, but QB has been an issue for many years, and someone with the winning pedigree and leadership from his championship days at Michigan may not be the worst option.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.