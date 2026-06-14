One Free Agent Can Still Fix Jets' Linebacker Issue After OTAs

With the New York Jets officially done with OTAs, they’re preparing for mandatory minicamp next week, which will give players another opportunity to string together a few good practices before everyone leaves for the next few weeks and then comes back for training camp in July.

One of the more notable takeaways to come out of OTAs was the performance of the linebacker unit. Throughout the offseason, Jets fans have been wondering whether or not the team will add more depth to the room.

Much to their surprise or displeasure, New York hasn’t made a move to add a veteran despite several names being available in free agency. That’s bold as the Jets are not only hitching their wagon to the tandem of Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood, but also to backup LBs Mykal Walker and Marcelino McCrary-Ball.

According to Jets on SI’s Nick Faria, veterans McCrary-Ball have “played well in coverage,” and Walker has had “quality moments” at OTAs. Then there’s also Kiko Mauigoa, who is entering his second year after appearing in 12 games and making eight starts as a rookie in 2025.

That said, the Jets can’t allow this stretch of good play during OTAs to cloud their judgement at the LB spot. If Davis or Sherwood were to go down with injury, New York would be in big trouble. Therefore, they should look to bring aboard free-agent defender Jerome Baker, who has some history in the AFC East.

Jerome Baker would be a solid signing to bolster the Jets’ LB depth

Baker is one of the several free-agent linebackers still waiting for a call to play for another team this upcoming season.

The 29-year-old defender spent last year with the Cleveland Browns after playing with the Titans and Seahawks in 2024. Baker played more of a rotational role in Cleveland, making four starts (the fewest in his career), despite appearing in all 17 games.

Baker played 25 percent of defensive snaps, but 45 percent of special teams snaps (the most in his career). If the Jets were to sign him, he’d likely play the same amount as the third LB behind Davis and Sherwood.

Last season with the Browns, Baker recorded 40 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, and a quarterback hit.

According to Pro Football Focus, Baker thrived in coverage with a 69.1 grade across 88 snaps. But the veteran defender produced a 99.5 passer rating, which isn’t ideal. As for what he did in run defense, Baker’s grade was 62.8 across 159 snaps.

As we know, the Jets had trouble stopping the run last season, so it will be imperative for whoever plays at linebacker this upcoming season to fill the gaps and bring down the ball carrier.

Despite his grade, we know Baker can do it, and he only had four missed tackles last year, so you don’t have to be overly concerned that he’ll lose his assignment. He still has the speed to run sideline to sideline, which is important, especially when playing against these AFC East teams.

According to Spotrac, Baker’s calculated market value is a one-year, $1.7 million deal, which is perfect for the Jets, who have a projected $26.5 million available in cap space, per Over The Cap.

While Baker might not be the same player we saw earlier in his career with the Dolphins, he is still an adequate veteran with starting experience that could step in if need be.

We’ll see how the LB room performs in minicamp starting on June 16. If they continue to show promise, then there will be no need for Baker or anyone else. But if things start to go south and guys take a step back, then GM Darren Mougey will need to make some phone calls.