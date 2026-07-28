Moving Forward: Geno Smith Speaks Out After 'Distraction-Filled' Break to Begin Jets Training Camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The month-long break between the end of mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp is usually a chance for NFL players to break away from the media craze that usually follows them.

For Jets quarterback Geno Smith, though, the break simply only continued that craze.

Smith found himself in the news multiple times. First, when he was involved in a domestic dispute with an ex-girlfriend that Florida police closed an investigation into. Then he was involved in multiple speeding violations that turned heads across the Jets fanbase and front office.

Geno Smith's offseason has been distracting for Jets fans, to say the least. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, back in the confines of 1 Jets Drive, Smith has had to address the distractions he both directly and indirectly caused for the team.

And New York has responded in their own way as well.

Geno Smith speaks out on distractions

It didn't take long Tuesday afternoon for Smith to address the run-ins with Florida police during the month-long break. Before reporters could even ask a question, the 36-year-old signal-caller took ownership for his past mistakes.

"I hate that something I was a part of could have been a distraction," Smith said. "I'm happy to put this behind me and move forward. I appreciate being part of this team and part of this organization, and I look forward to building every single day in training camp.”

Smith also admitted that he had separate conversations with Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, as well as several leaders in the organization since the legal troubles were first reported.

Reporters have yet to hear from Glenn at the time of writing, but he's expected to speak at the start of camp over the next several days.

Smith's comments were well received according to the Jets' leaders, namely linebacker Demario Davis. As someone who was on the team when Smith first came to the organization, Davis has seen the quarterback grow up.

Demario Davis is one Jets veteran who is confident that the Jets can move past Geno Smith's offseason issues. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And the locker room they are currently building is based on moving past distractions like the ones Smith made this month.

"We have a tight brotherhood in this locker room," Davis said. "Nobody is operating in a silo on this team, and we need that. People need space where they can have people they know and trust that will protect them the right way."

Part of Davis's protection of fellow teammates, though, is to make sure New York's quarterback stays out of the news with everything other than football.

What happens now?

Smith did what he needed to do. Had he not addressed the speeding violations, he would have been perceived as someone who did not take accountability. As the starting quarterback and leader of the organization, it would have been a terrible look for Gang Green going into a very important season.

The offseason break was not a complete distraction for Smith either. The former second-round pick said he worked out with several of his new teammates, including star wide receiver Garrett Wilson. While that doesn't necessarily guarantee regular-season success, it's a good step to showing Smith did more this offseason than blow through speeding regulations.

Geno Smith says Garrett Wilson was one of the players to join him in Florida over the last month for workouts.#Jets — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) July 28, 2026

Now that it has been addressed, people can begin to shift their focus to what Smith looks like on the field rather than what he's doing off it.

There is still one more piece of the puzzle, though.

Glenn has focused heavily on keeping the team quiet throughout the offseason. He's done his best to limit distractions on his own and has expected players to do the same. The fact that his starting quarterback, Smith, was unable to do so over the month he wasn't in Florham Park means that is something he will have to address.

At least he should early on.