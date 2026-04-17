One Jets Player Who Could Still Be Traded Before the NFL Draft

The New York Jets should be one of the busiest teams around draft night this year, fielding calls to trade back using the No. 2 overall pick and No. 16 selection. Picks may be on the move, players could too. Undoubtedly, the likeliest Jet to be moved is linebacker Jamien Sherwood.

Sherwood, a safety by trade out of Auburn University, made a successful switch to the middle in the pros. Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich began playing Sherwood at linebacker before his season-ending Achilles injury during his rookie year, and upon his return he solidified himself in that role. By 2024, he was a green-dot signal-caller, and he was viewed as a big part of the team's future at that point. Ipso facto, New York's front office handed Sherwood a three-year, $45 million extension before the 2025 season.

Of course, the 2025 season that followed under Aaron Glenn and Steve Wilks was a disaster that has called into question whether that sizable extension was a mistake. Sherwood struggled at the component of his job that one figures he'd excel at: coverage. Last season, Sherwood allowed an opposing passer rating of 125.1 and a PFF coverage grade of 46.1.

With that said, there's trade value for his gaudy deal, which is far from the biggest albatross.

Jamien Sherwood can give value to the right defense

Sherwood led the Jets for two straight seasons in tackles, with 158 in 2024 and 154 in 2025. While his coverage wasn't great in 2025, he still ended up with eight passes defended, adding 8 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He had a down year and shouldn't be one of New York's highest-paid players at over $11 million per season, but Sherwood still has value.

Sherwood makes more sense for a team like the Tennessee Titans, where he can reunite with Salah, or the Cincinnati Bengals, who could use a sturdy off-ball linebacker. There are certainly other teams that could make the necessary moves by the draft to make a Sherwood deal palatable as well.

While it's been a great five years with Sherwood, his career might be better off with a change of scenery. We'll see if Darren Mougey and Co. make a move sooner rather than later. Sherwood's value could go up by next year, but it may be at its highest point right now.