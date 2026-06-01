Jets Should Go After Matt Milano Following Kobe King's Release

Before the New York Jets take the field for their second set of organized team activities (OTAs), Brian Costello of the New York Post reported on Monday that the Jets are waiving linebacker Kobe King with an injury designation. The former 2025 sixth-round selection was a mid-season addition to the Jets last season, exclusively playing on special teams, where he recorded three tackles.

The Jets moved quickly to fill his spot, signing undrafted free agent Chase Wilson. However, Wilson faces a difficult uphill battle to make the roster and shouldn’t be viewed as a potential contributor on defense.

While King's release isn’t a significant loss to the defense, it further weakens a linebacker room that was already thin in depth. Outside of Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood, the Jets lack a quality, reliable backup contributor.

Among their four backups, Mykal Walker is the only one to have played more than 330 career defensive snaps, yet he hasn’t demonstrated that he can be a dependable rotational player. Given the lack of adequate insurance behind Davis and Sherwood, general manager Darren Mougey must add viable depth to the unit.

Luckily for him, several experienced off-ball linebacker options remain in free agency and can provide a boost to the linebacker corps. One player who should be a top target for Mougey is Matt Milano.

Jets should target former Bills LB Matt Milano after King’s release

Just a few seasons ago, Milano was widely regarded as one of the best off-ball linebackers in the league. The former 2017 fifth-round selection was among the league’s best in coverage, logging 10 interceptions and 39 pass deflections in his nine-year career.

Additionally, Milano was also a solid pass rusher and contributor against the run, logging 62 hurries and 292 run stops, per Pro Football Focus. Unfortunately, the former Boston College Eagle hasn’t played to this standard over the last few seasons.

Injuries in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, in which he managed to play in just nine regular-season games, have resulted in Milano’s regression. Although he managed to play in 12 games this past season, Milano’s play, particularly in coverage, hasn’t been what it once was.

He allowed 39 receptions (50 targets) for 299 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while earning a 47.9 coverage grade per PFF, which ranked 58th among 88 qualified linebackers. Despite this, he was still a productive contributor for the Bills, logging 67 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and seven tackles for loss. That said, Milano has clearly taken a step back.

With Davis’ age (37) and Sherwood’s inconsistency last season, the Jets require a reliable veteran behind the pair. If either player were to miss time this upcoming season, New York doesn’t have a player they can trust to contribute in their absence.

Although Milano may not be the player he once was, the 31-year-old still offers the experience and quality football to play a meaningful role for Gang Green this upcoming season.

What does Milano offer to the Jets defense?

Milano would provide head coach Aaron Glenn with dependable veteran insurance at the position, capable of contributing on all three downs. With Glenn saying he wants his defense to be more versatile, Milano would be the perfect fit.

Given his athleticism, Milano can help generate pressure off the edge or in the box while also being an asset in coverage and against the run. Considering the Jets recorded the second-fewest sacks (26) and zero interceptions last season, Milano can help them improve these numbers.

Furthermore, Milano can serve as a key mentor to the young guys and help them take the next steps in their development.

What would it take to land Milano?

Given his recent injury history and minimal interest around the league, it shouldn’t take much to land the nine-year veteran. According to Spotrac, Milano’s calculated market value is a one-year, $4.6 million contract.

A one-year contract around this number would be a good deal for both sides. On a prove-it deal, Milano can increase his value and land a long-term deal next year, so long as he remains healthy and is effective in a rotational role.

As for the Jets, it provides them with a solution to their thin linebacker corps this upcoming season and allows them to address the need next offseason.