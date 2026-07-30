Garrett Wilson Can't Hide How He Feels About 'Special' Jets

It was clear from the moment Garrett Wilson walked up to the podium after the latest Jets training camp practice on Wednesday. The 26-year-old wide receiver, so often filled with frustration over years of losing, couldn’t take the smile off his face.

“I have a feeling it’s going to be a special year,” Wilson said. "It feels different this year."

To Wilson, things are different for the New York Jets this season for a number of reasons. Not just because he’s entering his fifth year in Florham Park, or the lucrative $130 million contract extension that keeps him here for the long term.

What’s different? The Jets' outlook going into 2026 and the players brought in to help end the team's losing season streak.

Garrett Wilson believes in Jets' outlook after productive offseason

When the 2025 NFL season ended, the Jets understood major changes were coming from general manager Darren Mougey and the front office. They had to after a dismal 3-14 season.

Among the many changes were a shift in play-caller, philosophy and quarterback. All have been celebrated heavily by Wilson.

“There’s certain guys that just don’t have any past association with the blunders of the (recent) past,” Wilson said. “Because of that, they’re bringing a winning mindset, a winning energy that young guys can latch onto and get a better idea of what it takes to win at that level.”

Garrett Wilson believes that the Jets' new faces will be key to ending the franchise's postseason drought. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s not just New York’s top wideout who is enjoying the new-look roster. On Tuesday, running back Breece Hall spoke glowingly about the shift in the organization's philosophy.

“I just feel like now I’m with the guys we’ve brought in, the coaches we have, with the change of the staff and upstairs and through our coaching staff, I feel like there’s a lot more organizational stability," Hall said. "You can’t have good players and not have a stable organization and still have a good team.”

Between Hall and Wilson, the two have experienced a lot of losing on the Jets. They are hoping the work being put in now will finally pay off come September.

Until then, the Jets will operate as they have throughout the offseason: in silence.

“We just want to build off the momentum that we actually had in OTAs going into training camp,” head coach Aaron Glenn said. "So no slogans, no hype speeches. Wanted to set the tone with the players yesterday. And man, we’re ready to improve. And that’s what we’re trying to do."

All this is music to the ears of a player like Wilson. As the Jets kick off the start of camp, he can't help but feel excited for the changes brought forth across the organization.

Perhaps this could be the chance to have a special season after all.