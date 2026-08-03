Geno Smith's Training Camp Is Going Better Than Expected: Here's Why Jets Should Be Excited

It has been a busier offseason than Jets quarterback Geno Smith would have preferred off the field after finding himself in the news multiple times. However, despite the speeding violations and the domestic dispute with an ex-girlfriend that was recently closed, Smith has addressed those issues and appears more than ready to move forward.

Now that training camp is in full swing ahead of the start of preseason play, it is even more crucial for Smith and the Jets organization that he makes a strong impression on a team that has used at least three QBs in a season on four separate occasions in the last five years.

In the early stages of training camp, it is already clear that Smith is a huge upgrade at the QB position for the Jets. While the off-field drama and turnover-prone history raised concerns, the Jets have plenty of reasons to be excited about their veteran signal-caller going into the 2026 season.

Geno Smith making an early statement at training camp

Smith has emerged as an early winner at training camp due to his accuracy, smart decisions and ability to distribute the ball to a stacked receiving room, showcasing his understanding of the offense and why he is more than capable of helping the Jets improve on their 3-14 season in 2025.

While No. 2 overall pick David Bailey has dominated and made some strong impressions, Smith has continued to shine as he builds chemistry with his receivers. Look no further than the second day of training camp when he connected with Adonai Mitchell multiple times on deep throws and completed a back-shoulder throw to Garrett Wilson.

The Jets are getting exactly what they need from Geno Smith to begin training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the NFL's Back Together Weekend, Smith was a perfect 11-of-11 with four touchdowns in team drills and immediately earned high praise from head coach Aaron Glenn as he continues to excel in the scheme.

"It's good to see that from your starter," Glenn said. "Listen, he's worked his butt off from the offseason going to the beginning of training camp of understanding exactly what we're doing."

This comes after Smith entered training camp as a huge question mark. After all, he led the league with 17 interceptions as a member of the Raiders last season and came into his second stint in Gang Green as someone who was just expected to be the starter temporarily.

Although that will likely still be the case, with rookie Cade Klubnik continuing to shine and the fact that Smith is in the later stages of his career, it is difficult to ignore Smith's growth as he brings his experience to a mostly unproven team.

While the weather has not exactly cooperated and added an extra layer to the Jets' first padded practice, it was not as straightforward for Smith, who missed an open Mason Taylor down the field and was picked off by Minkah Fitzpatrick, as noted by Jets OnSI's Nick Faria.

Geno overthrows Mason Taylor and it’s INTERCEPTED by Minkah Fitzpatrick.#Jets — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) August 3, 2026

Still, the 2013 second-rounder will have a much better offensive line in front of him after taking a career-high 55 sacks with the Raiders last season. He also has some additional talent around him on the offense and clearly still has a little left in the tank after passing for 3,025 yards and 19 TDs in 2025.

Off-field issues and turnovers aside, Smith gives this team the stability it has been lacking under center and a veteran presence that cannot be ignored in a QB room that has been his for the taking from the beginning.

Granted, Smith still needs to show that he can perform at a high level throughout the rest of the offseason program and prove that the early signs from training camp are no fluke. With that said, the Jets have every reason to be excited by his performance so far and feel confident that he can help turn them in the right direction.