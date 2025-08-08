Jim Harbaugh Announces Chargers' Plan to Replace Rashawn Slater After Season-Ending Injury
Just days after signing a record-breaking four-year extension, Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater devastatingly tore his patellar tendon. He will undergo surgery for the injury and miss the entire 2025 season.
The injury is a brutal blow to Slater as well as the Chargers, who lose their best offensive lineman before the season has even begun.
With Slater out, Jim Harbaugh announced Friday that the current plan is for Joe Alt to take over at left tackle and Trey Pipkins to become the right tackle, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Per Popper, the Chargers plan to work out offensive linemen over the weekend to find an option at swing tackle and will start Jamaree Salyer at left tackle during their preseason game on Sunday.
Alt will now be tabbed with protecting quarterback Justin Herbert's blindside as he enters his second NFL season. Harbaugh extended strong praise toward the 2024 No. 5 pick as he makes switch across the line.
"He's been ascending as much as anybody on the team," Harbaugh said Friday. "People ask me 'who's your most improved guy?' Could be Joe Alt. And he was really good last year, but he's really trained and he's doing a heck of a job."