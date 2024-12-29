Jimmy Johnson Offered Sage Advice to Mike Vick Ahead of Norfolk State Job
Jimmy Johnson had some wisdom for Michael Vick as he takes a new job as the head coach at Norfolk State.
Vick was on set during Fox's NFL pregame show on Sunday, where he and Johnson discussed the advice that had been shared in an earlier conversation between them.
"Recruit. Great players make great coaches," Johnson said. "And to create the right kind of culture you need everybody in that organization... and how you do that, you have interaction with everybody in the organization. Because no one likes to be ignored. And especially no one likes to be ignored by the leader, and you're the leader now."
That's phenomenal advice from a former head coach who knows a thing or two about winning.
Johnson won a national championship as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes in 1987, then won back-to-back Super Bowls (XXVII, XXVIII) as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. He also won a national title as a player at Arkansas in 1964. He's the kind of guy a future head coach should listen to.
Fox also shared a message from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who coached Vick with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009 to 2012. Reid congratulated his former player and said the kids at Norfolk State were lucky to have him.