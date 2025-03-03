Jimmy Johnson Announces Retirement From Fox Sports
Legendary NFL coach and Fox studio analyst Jimmy Johnson is retiring from his role with the network, he announced on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.
Johnson spent over 30 years with the network.
“As you know, probably the most fun I’ve ever had in my career, and that’s counting Super Bowls and national championships, was at Fox Sports,” Johnson said. “I have an absolute ball with my friends on the set, and the best friends I’ve ever had there with Fox. And I’ll tell you on top of that, I love working for Eric Shanks, our CEO, and our producer Bill Richards, but I’ve made an extremely difficult decision.
“I’ve been thinking about it for the last four or five years, and I’ve decided to retire from Fox, and I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss all the guys, and I’ll see them occasionally, but it has been a great run starting back 31 years ago.”
Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks confirmed Johnson's retirement announcement with a statement.
“Jimmy Johnson was there when Fox NFL Sunday came on-air for the first time 31 years ago, and since then has been a cherished member of our Fox Sports family, which makes today’s retirement news bittersweet. Jimmy served as an inspiration to generations of football fans with his legendary swagger, one-of-a-kind insight and signature humor. From his motivating pep talks to his unmatched energy over the years, he was our coach who always pushed us to be better.
"We're incredibly grateful for his contributions in making Fox NFL Sunday the top pregame show on TV, where we shared countless memorable moments, highlighted by surprising him live on-air with the news he was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame—an occasion we will never forget. Coach will be sincerely missed and we wish him the best as he sets sail into retirement, like only Jimmy Johnson can.”
Fox honored Johnson with a tribute during Super Bowl LIX pregame that appeared to be somewhat of a farewell. However, neither Johnson nor Fox had formally announced that the 81-year-old was moving on from the network.