Jimmy Johnson Tore Into 'Cowardly' Hall of Fame Voters Over Bill Belichick Snub
The NFL world was rightfully stunned on Tuesday when it was reported that Bill Belichick didn't receive enough votes to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot.
Belichick, who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during his legendary run with the franchise, is largely considered the best coach in NFL history and it seemed like a sure thing that he would immediately be voted into the Hall of Fame once he became eligible.
Well, that turned out not to be the case, which angered a lot of people, including the great Jimmy Johnson, who led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl titles and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.
Johnson went off on the voters in a series of tweets on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. He started by calling them a bad word:
"I would like to know the names of the a------- who did not vote for him..they are too cowardly to identify themselves," Johnson tweeted.
He then called them out again for being cowards while demanding they take accountability for their actions.
Johnson then said he considers Belichick the greatest coach of all time and explained why.
He then called them that bad word again.
"I would bet that if the HOF votes were public very few of the a------- that did not vote for Bill Belichick would come forward..already some are lying about their vote."
Johnson then brought up Spygate and claimed other teams tried to do what Belichick and the Patriots did and were punished for.
Belichick not being a first-ballot inductee is a bad look for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and it feels like Johnson is going to continue sharing his feelings about the decision by some of the voters, and rightfully so.
