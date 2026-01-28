Jimmy Johnson Tore Into 'Cowardly' Hall of Fame Voters Over Bill Belichick Snub

The NFL world was rightfully stunned on Tuesday when it was reported that Bill Belichick didn't receive enough votes to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot.

Belichick, who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during his legendary run with the franchise, is largely considered the best coach in NFL history and it seemed like a sure thing that he would immediately be voted into the Hall of Fame once he became eligible.

Well, that turned out not to be the case, which angered a lot of people, including the great Jimmy Johnson, who led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl titles and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

Johnson went off on the voters in a series of tweets on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. He started by calling them a bad word:

"I would like to know the names of the a------- who did not vote for him..they are too cowardly to identify themselves," Johnson tweeted.

He then called them out again for being cowards while demanding they take accountability for their actions.

PLEASE…If you did not vote for BB identify yourselves!!! Probably too much of a coward..Hide behind your SECRET BALLOT!!! https://t.co/mApEhMNg1K — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) January 27, 2026

Johnson then said he considers Belichick the greatest coach of all time and explained why.

As a HOF coach I think Bill Belichick is the greatest of all time…yes he had a great QB but we all did..he won AFTER THE salary cap and free agency plus I Know how much he LOVES THE NFL and the game..I’m pissed.. https://t.co/1Pfd42a2rd — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) January 28, 2026

He then called them that bad word again.

"I would bet that if the HOF votes were public very few of the a------- that did not vote for Bill Belichick would come forward..already some are lying about their vote."

Johnson then brought up Spygate and claimed other teams tried to do what Belichick and the Patriots did and were punished for.

If they are using the EXCUSE of spygate that’s ridiculous…many teams (including ourselves) tried it..Howard Mudd at Kansas City who later coached for Bill Polian and Tony Dungy gave us the idea..he was the best..we didn’t get anything and stopped but many teams gave it a try https://t.co/ajrv5Iqq58 — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) January 28, 2026

Belichick not being a first-ballot inductee is a bad look for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and it feels like Johnson is going to continue sharing his feelings about the decision by some of the voters, and rightfully so.

