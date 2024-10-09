J.J. Watt Praises Brother T.J. Watt for Joining the 100-Sack Club
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt joined his brother J.J. Watt in the NFL history books Sunday night when he became the 44th player to tally 100 career sacks.
The elder Watt brother cracked a joke on X, formerly known as Twitter, right after his brother completed the 100th sack on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Monday night, but he gave a longer congratulatory message to his brother on Wednesday's Pat McAfee Show.
"For him, 100-sack club, being the second fastest player in NFL history besides Reggie White ... unbelievably proud of him," Watt said. "I also know that he's only, I think, 13.5 away now from passing me, so I'm just going to try to enjoy the bragging rights that I have."
As Watt mentioned, his younger brother accomplished this feat in 109 games, which is the second-fastest in NFL history behind White, who did so in 96 games.
The Watt brothers are the only pair of siblings to both total at least 100 sacks in their careers. The retired Watt finished his career with 114.5 sacks.