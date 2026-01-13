Joe Buck Narrated Aaron Rodgers’s ‘Frustration’ Throughout Steelers Playoff Loss
Aaron Rodgers played his first playoff game in four years as the Steelers lost to the Texans in an AFC wild-card game on Monday night. Rodgers and Pittsburgh struggled throughout the game and Rogers wore it on his face the entire time.
Rodgers spent much of the game yelling after unsuccessful plays. His frustration showed throughout the game and at one point Troy Aikman made Joe Buck laugh by saying that Rodgers "has never been afraid to let people know his feelings."
Rodgers started his night greeting the fan that kind of looks like Aaron Rodgers who was in a full Aaron Rodgers uniform. It was all downhill from there. Rodgers was screaming after an incompletion ended the first drive of the game.
Even with a lead, he couldn't help but look disappointed by the end of the first quarter as the offense failed to get much of anything going.
The Texans’ vaunted defense really started to get to Rodgers during the second quarter. He was called for intentional grounding when the rush got to him on a failed second down play. He was not happy, and the Steelers punted again one play later.
Late in the quarter he threw deep to Calvin Austin. While some people wanted a flag when Austin and Kamari Lassiter were fighting for the ball, Rodgers appeared upset about the route when he was back on the bench.
Rodgers also had to face some pain during the game. When he was sacked and fumbled in the fourth quarter he got hit in the head, which went uncalled against multiple quarterbacks this weekend. He was clearly feeling the hits on the cold Pittsburgh night.
The final shot came as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman wondered if this would be Rodgers's final game. Rodgers, sitting on the bench, looking into the void, contemplating his decisions as Buck noted "his frustration has been on display really since this game got started."
If this is the last we see of Rodgers on a football field, he wore his emotions on his sleeve as only Aaron Rodgers could.