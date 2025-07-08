Joe Burrow’s Full Profane Rant at Teammates Revealed on New ‘Quarterback’ Episode
The new season of Netflix's Quarterback was released on Tuesday, giving fans a look behind the scenes at the lives of signal callers Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins .
One of the most interesting early revelations from the series is just how frustrated Burrow was at the end of a Bengals win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15. Cameras had previously picked up on Burrow having a heated exchange with coach Zac Taylor and Burrow's frustrations were confirmed in a very NSFW clip from the first episode.
"What in the f--- are we doing, man," Burrow shouted as he walked off the field following a penalty. "Wake the f--- up! F---ing mental mistakes all f---ing day."
Coach Zac Taylor then came over to talk to Burrow later and got an earful from his star. "Embarassing performance by us," Burrow continued. "F---ing embarrassing. F--- that. F--- that. We sucked today. That was embarassing. We jumped offsides f---ing eight times."
This clip appears to clear up some confusion about what exactly Burrow was saying to Taylor at the time. Lip readers previously thought he said that the Bengals should have won by 80 or were still just 8–6. Turns out he was complaining about how often the team jumped offside.