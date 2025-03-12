NFL Insider Offers Surprising Nugget on 49ers' Failed Joey Bosa Pursuit
A reunion for the Bosa brothers in the Bay Area is not happening after all.
Joey Bosa, who was released by the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this month, agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. His decision to head to Buffalo gave rest to rumors of his interest in uniting with younger brother Nick Bosa on the San Francisco 49ers.
Early on in the Bosa sweepstakes, the 49ers and Miami Dolphins were reported as two front-runners to land the 29-year-old pass rusher. But it appears the 49ers weren't as close to signing Bosa as many thought.
"A lot of people were talking about a potential Bosa reunion in San Francisco," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Wednesday. "It didn’t sound like that got close at all to happening. I know there was a lot of speculation, but it didn’t seem like that was really much of a possibility."
Among those hoping for a Bosa reunion in Santa Clara, Calif., was their own mother, Cheryl, who posted her hopes on social media for her eldest son to sign with San Francisco.
Rapoport also reported that the Dolphins were the Bills' closest competition to signing Bosa—not the 49ers.
Joey Bosa now will join Buffalo's defense looking to chase an elusive Super Bowl ring in 2025. The 49ers, meanwhile, are in the middle of reconstructing their defense, as they have parted ways with linebacker Dre Greenlaw, cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Talanoa Hufanga and defensive end Leonard Floyd—among others—this offseason.