Former Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Sets First In-Person Interview

Former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has set his first in-person interview as he canvasses the league for his next job.

Harbaugh will meet with the Giants at their facility on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jordan Raanan. Harbaugh is one of New York's top candidates as the franchise moves to replace Brian Daboll.

Harbaugh is a top candidate on virtually every head coaching list, as he is the top candidate on the market. Unlike Mike Tomlin, who resigned from his post with the Steelers on Tuesday, Harbaugh can sign with wherever he wants. Tomlin is still contractually bound to Pittsburgh in the same way that Sean Payton was when he stepped down from his job with the Saints after the 2021 season. He was later traded to Denver after a year in television. Tomlin could take a similar route, even though he's certainly every bit as qualified as Harbaugh as far as head coaches who are available.

This is expected to be the first of several visits for Harbaugh on the coaching circuit.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated