John Harbaugh Provides Update on Lamar Jackson's Injury Status After X-Ray
Lamar Jackson was held out of Thursday's Ravens practice after his foot was stepped on during Wednesday's session. This decision set off some alarms for Baltimore fans, but it seems they were false alarms.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Thursday and cleared the air regarding the severity of Jackson's injury. The quarterback had a quick X-Ray done after the incident, and there was no damage found. Jackson was just a bit sore on Thursday, so the Ravens kept him off the field for precautionary reasons. Harbaugh was very relieved.
"He's fine, he's going to be good," Harbaugh said. "It was a big relief. I told the guys, I said 'Prayers do get answered.'"
It sounds like Ravens fans don't need to worry about Jackson after all.
Jackson likely won't play in Saturday's final preseason game vs. the Commanders. The team will probably want to rest their quarterback ahead of the regular season, which the Ravens will start on Sunday, Sept. 7 vs. the Bills in a very highly anticipated Week 1 matchup.