John Harbaugh Provides Zay Flowers Update After Ravens WR Misses Another Practice
Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers missed another practice Friday, putting his status for the divisional round clash against the Buffalo Bills in doubt.
Flowers, who has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in Week 18, didn't practice on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh isn't officially ruling him out for Sunday's playoff tilt.
"I think he'll have a chance," Harbaugh told the media Friday.
The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported that Flowers appeared to be wrapping up a workout as the media entered the fieldhouse at the Ravens' facility on Friday.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that he heard from sources at the beginning of the week that Flowers did not have to practice in order to play Sunday. But still, Flowers missing all three practices this week is not a good sign for his availability Sunday.
Flowers was the Ravens' top receiver this season, hauling in 74 catches for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. He caught just one pass for 10 yards in the Ravens' 35–10 win over Buffalo in Week 4.