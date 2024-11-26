John, Jim Harbaugh Shared Classic Brotherly Interaction Before Ravens-Chargers Game
John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens emerged victorious by a score of 30-23 over Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night in a game with important AFC playoff seeding implications. Oh, and important implications for Harbaugh brother bragging rights, as well.
But before the two Harbaughs faced off, they were sharing an interaction on the field at SoFi Stadium. And it looked just like any other conversation between two brothers.
The Harbaughs shared a hug, then the Ravens coach told the Chargers coach that he looks good.
"You've been lifting?" John asked, as he flexed his bicep and Jim grabbed it. "Very impressive, very impressive," John continued as he judged the worthiness of Jim's bicep.
"Wanna arm wrestle later?" John asked with a laugh.
Fans loved it.
John's Ravens may have defeated Jim's Chargers, but we just want to know who won the arm wrestle contest after the game.