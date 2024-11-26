SI

John, Jim Harbaugh Shared Classic Brotherly Interaction Before Ravens-Chargers Game

This was just like any interaction two brothers have had.

Tim Capurso

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (left) interacts with his brother and Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh before the two teams' game at SoFi Stadium on November 26, 2024.
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (left) interacts with his brother and Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh before the two teams' game at SoFi Stadium on November 26, 2024. / Screengrab Twitter @NFL

John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens emerged victorious by a score of 30-23 over Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night in a game with important AFC playoff seeding implications. Oh, and important implications for Harbaugh brother bragging rights, as well.

But before the two Harbaughs faced off, they were sharing an interaction on the field at SoFi Stadium. And it looked just like any other conversation between two brothers.

The Harbaughs shared a hug, then the Ravens coach told the Chargers coach that he looks good.

"You've been lifting?" John asked, as he flexed his bicep and Jim grabbed it. "Very impressive, very impressive," John continued as he judged the worthiness of Jim's bicep.

"Wanna arm wrestle later?" John asked with a laugh.

Fans loved it.

John's Ravens may have defeated Jim's Chargers, but we just want to know who won the arm wrestle contest after the game.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL