Jordan Love Opens Up on How He Feels About Facing Aaron Rodgers, Steelers This Season
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is entering his third season as the franchise's starting quarterback this fall. Love took the reins from longtime starter Aaron Rodgers when Rodgers left the franchise ahead of the 2023 season via trade with the New York Jets.
Things have worked out well for Love, who has stepped in rather seamlessly to become the top quarterback in Green Bay. Things haven't quite worked out as well for Rodgers, who tore his Achilles with the Jets, played mediocre football in year two, and is now on his third team with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Love was asked by Jason Wilde about Rodgers's signing in Pittsburgh and his initial reaction to the news. He was undoubtedly happy for his former teammate.
"I was excited for A-Rod," Love said. "I don't feel like I was too surprised. There were a lot of rumors going on the whole offseason about him going to the Steelers. I was excited for him that he was going to keep playing..."
Love will get to suit up against Rodgers this fall and go head-to-head with his former mentor when the Packers and Steelers meet this fall. Love is excited for the matchup and hopes to be able to get Rodgers's jersey after the contest.
"It's going to be fun, it's going to be awesome," Love said. "I'm excited for it. I can't wait to be on different sides meeting up and I know we'll talk pregame and things like that and hopefully we can exchange jerseys after.
It will certainly be interesting to see how things play out for both Love and Rodgers this fall.