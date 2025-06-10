Jordan Love Shares Message He Sent to Aaron Rodgers After Steelers Signing
Aaron Rodgers officially signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, and among those to congratulate him on joining his new team was former teammate and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.
Though Rodgers and Love were put into an awkward position when the Packers drafted Love in the first round in 2020, the two developed a good relationship during their three seasons together before Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets in 2023.
Love shared Tuesday that he congratulated Rodgers after he signed with the Steelers, and also added that he’s excited to swap jerseys with the veteran after Packers and Steelers face off this season.
"We exchanged some texts," Love said. "Just congratulating him with that. Told him we're gonna need to swap jerseys after the game. He's excited about it."
Love similarly expressed last week that he is excited for the upcoming matchup against Rodgers this season when the Packers and Steelers go up against each other on Oct. 26 on Sunday Night Football. That game will also mark the first time Rodgers plays against the Packers, and him and Love face off against each other.
"It's going to be fun, it's going to be awesome," Love said last Friday. "I'm excited for it. I can't wait to be on different sides meeting up and I know we'll talk pregame and things like that and hopefully we can exchange jerseys after."