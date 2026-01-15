Josh Allen Had Perfect Quip on Viral Photo of Hailee Steinfeld Wearing Broncos Gear

Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s No. 1 fan might be his wife, Hailee Steinfeld. But ten years ago, Steinfeld was apparently rooting for another NFL team, as seen in one of her old posts that’s going viral ahead of the Bills’ divisional round matchup against the Broncos.

A 2016 photo of Steinfeld wearing Broncos gear has resurfaced on social media, in part thanks to Denver fans who couldn’t resist trolling the 29-year-old actress over her past NFL allegiances. “HELL YEAH BRONCOS!!!!” Steinfeld wrote in the caption of her post, sharing the photo in February ‘16 when the Peyton Manning-led Broncos beat the Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

The Bills and Broncos are set to face off on Saturday in a highly anticipated playoff showdown between two AFC heavyweights, and Steinfeld’s newly dug-up post rooting for an opposing franchise couldn’t have recirculated at a worse time.

Yet, Allen wasn’t at all bothered by the throwback photo. Allen was asked by CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson about his wife’s decade-old post, and he had the perfect husband response:

“Asked Josh about this pic and he told me he had no idea it was floating around. Laughed and said she was probably paid to be there. And that he definitely wasn’t going to bring it up at home,” Wolfson wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Asked Josh about this pic and he told me he had no idea it was floating around. Laughed and said she was probably paid to be there. And that he definitely wasn’t going to bring it up at home. 😂 https://t.co/79YzmBCdoi — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) January 15, 2026

Smart move, Josh.

Allen and Steinfeld went public with their relationship in July 2024, after Allen shared a romantic photo reel of him and Steinfeld in Paris on his Instagram account. The two got engaged in November of that year, and then got married in May ‘25 in a beautiful ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Steinfeld announced that she and Allen were expecting their first child in an adorable Instagram post in December—amid chatter over Steinfeld’s former Broncos fandom, it would certainly seem like Allen doesn’t want to do or say anything to stress out his pregnant wife.

The Bills-Broncos game will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET in Denver. Make no mistake, Steinfeld will be a proud member of Bills Mafia for that one.

