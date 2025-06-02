Justin Jefferson Offers One Simple Trick for Vikings’ Quarterback Success
The Minnesota Vikings will have a new starting quarterback for the 2025 season, although the QB1 has yet to be officially named.
The Vikings' star receiver Justin Jefferson was asked what he'd want the future starting quarterback to know about him before playing with the four-time Pro Bowler. He was confident in his advice.
"Just throw it up anywhere and I'm going to go get it," Jefferson told reporters on Monday.
Watch that full answer below:
Jefferson's not totally wrong. He's totaled over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his five seasons with the Vikings and has remained the top receiver on the team each year, even when he played in just 10 games during the 2023 season. In 2024, Jefferson caught 103 of 154 passes for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The likely starter will be J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings' 2024 first-round pick who missed the 2024 season due to a torn meniscus he suffered in the preseason. He entered OTAs with zero limitations, so as long as he continues to be injury-free, the Vikings will likely name him QB1.