Kansas City Chiefs Cut Wide Receiver Kadarius Toney
Kadarius Toney's time in Kansas City has come to an end, according to Adam Schefter. Toney was one of the final cuts as the Kansas City Chiefs trimmed their roster to 53 ahead of the regular season.
Toney was drafted by the New York Giants with pick No. 20 in the 2021 NFL draft. As a rookie he caught 39 passes for 420 yards and zero touchdowns. Midway through his second season the Giants gave up and traded Toney to the Chiefs for a third- and sixth- round pick. He played sparingly for the Chiefs on their run to Super Bowl LVII.
Last season he appeared in a career-high 13 games and caught 27 passes before he was benched for the final three regular season games. He did not play during the playoffs as the Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl.
During the offseason it looked like Toney was part of the team's plans according to ESPN. The embattled wide receiver worked out with Patrick Mahomes in Texas and during training camp Andy Reid teased using him at running back, but with the team bringing back JuJu Smith-Schuster, he obviously became expendable again.