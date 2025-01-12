Kirk Herbstreit Blasts Steelers for Lack of ‘Fight’ in Ugly First Half vs. Ravens
Saturday night's AFC wild-card matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens featured a tilt of two hated AFC north rivals in a win-or-go-home scenario.
It doesn't get much better than that.
So with the Pittsburgh Steelers playing so poorly in the first half that they were largely uncompetitive, midway through the second quarter Amazon Prime NFL analyst Kirk Herbstreit had seen enough.
With Pittsburgh trailing 14-0 at the time, Herbstreit didn't hold back in his analysis of Pittsburgh's play.
"If I were a Steelers fan, the thing that would concern me just watching this first half... You're in the postseason. You're getting dominated. I don't see any fight. I don't see any pushback. It's one thing to lose X-O's against a really talented offense, but where the hell is the fight? This is the Pittsburgh Steelers! There's nothing. They're just going through the motions!" Herbstreit said emphatically.
The Ravens would tack on one more touchdown before halftime to take a 21-0 lead into the break.
Perhaps the Steelers will show more fight in the second half, otherwise, it'll be a swift and painful exit to the playoffs (and end to their season).