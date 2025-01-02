Kliff Kingsbury Appreciates How Commanders OC Job Has 'Rekindled' His Love for Football
Kliff Kingsbury returned to the NFL this season to work as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator, and now the team is heading to the playoffs. His impressive first year in this role could lead him to becoming a head coach in the NFL once again.
Kingsbury wouldn't comment on whether he plans to interview for head coaching positions this offseason when speaking to media on Thursday, but he did share his appreciation for the Commanders taking him in and bringing back his love for football, something he may have lost a bit after his failed tenure as the Arizona Cardinals coach from 2019 to '22.
"We'll see how everything plays out, but I'm very happy here," Kingsbury said. "This has been an awesome place, and it's really helped me kind of rekindle my love for the sport."
So far, Kingsbury has been linked to the Chicago Bears job, where the former USC analyst would be reunited with quarterback Caleb Williams, and it's possible his name will pop up in relation to other NFL teams looking for a new head coach.
The Commanders rank fourth in the league for total yards per game with 375.9 yards, and they rank third with an average of 156.6 rushing yards per game. And, Kingsbury has helped coach the likely NFL Rookie of the Year, quarterback Jayden Daniels.