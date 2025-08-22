Lamar Jackson Laughed Off Adam Schefter’s Speculation About His Foot Injury
All seems well in Ravens camp after quarterback Lamar Jackson sustained a minor foot injury—despite what the NFL media might want to believe.
Earlier this week, Jackson's foot got stepped on during Wednesday's practice and caused him to sit out for the following day just to be safe. Coach John Harbaugh revealed that there was no damage to Jackson's foot, and that the two-time MVP felt just a little sore Thursday.
Amid some concerns over Jackson's health status ahead of the 2025 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter openly speculated about whether the Baltimore QB's injury could be worse than the franchise admitted.
"It sounds like it was a little bit scarier than the Ravens let on," Schefter said. "Because they did take X-rays, they did say there were no signs of any broken bones or any issues. ... He didn't practice [Thursday], second straight day. And look, they don't have to have Lamar Jackson out there right now, they need him out there for the start of the regular season. So I'd imagine they'll give that foot a couple of weeks to heal. "
Jackson responded to Schefter's report with a laughing emoji:
It certainly doesn't seem like there's cause for alarm in Baltimore at the moment. Jackson is coming off an MVP-caliber campaign in which he hit career-highs in passing yards (4,172) and touchdowns (41), and he'll no doubt looking to replicate that level of success this year. The Ravens will take on the Bills on Sept. 7 in their season opener.