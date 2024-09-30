Lamar Jackson Was Lost for Words When Asked About Derrick Henry's Speed
Derrick Henry put on a show during Sunday Night Football, leading the charge on the ground as the Baltimore Ravens ran to victory against the Buffalo Bills. Henry racked up 199 yards on the ground and scored two total touchdowns as the Ravens cruised to a 35–10 win.
In his postgame interview with NBC's Melissa Stark, quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about Henry's speed and how he initially underestimated just how fast his new teammate is. When praising Baltimore's star running back, Jackson had to catch himself from swearing on the broadcast while trying to describe Henry's greatness.
"Sh–, I almost cursed! I don't know. I don't know, he's different," Jackson said. "You seen him, he starts pulling away from guys. That's King Henry, man. King Henry."
Henry started off the night with a bang, scoring the longest rushing touchdown in Ravens history (87 yards) on the first play from scrimmage. On the opening run, Henry was clocked with a jaw-dropping max speed of 21.29 mph, according to Next Gen Stats. To put Henry's incredible speed into perspective, only Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill has had more 20+ mph runs as a ball carrier since 2018.
Henry is in his first season in Baltimore, but he's fitting in seamlessly with the Ravens' run-heavy approach.