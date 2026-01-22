Lamar Jackson Reportedly Wants One Former Coach to Run Ravens Offense

After firing John Harbaugh, the Ravens are in search of a new coach for the first time in 18 years. Along with securing a new head coach, the Ravens will also be replacing former offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who coached Baltimore’s offense over the last three years.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has a preferred candidate in mind to run the Ravens offense: Kliff Kingsbury. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has said Jackson will have a say in the team’s next hire, and per Russini, Jackson and his teammates want Kingsbury in that role.

"I know for a fact that Lamar Jackson and those receivers would like Kliff Kingsbury to run their offense," Russini said on The Herd With Colin Cowherd. “They've shown support. They've been vocal about it. They've been part of some of these interviews. Lamar Jackson is a part of these. He's Zooming in, he's in touch with the decision-makers of what he likes, who he's liked.”

Kingsbury has interviewed with the Ravens for their head coaching vacancy. Even if he is not tabbed as the team’s next head coach, he could land in Baltimore as their next offensive coordinator, particularly if the Ravens hire a defensive-minded head coach.

So far, the Ravens have conducted interviews with defensive-minded coaches including Vance Joseph, Brian Flores, Jim Schwartz, Jesse Minter, Chris Shula, Anthony Campanile, and notably, Anthony Weaver. They’ve also interviewed offensive-minded coaches like Nathan Scheelhaase, Joe Brady, Mike McDaniel, Davis Webb and Klint Kubiak.

"Anthony Weaver is one of those that’s going to be in the running for this job, and from what I understand, Kliff Kingsbury is going to be his OC," Russini added. "I think that would be a pretty tremendous fit when you think about what Kliff Kingsbury did with Kyler Murray. Now insert Lamar Jackson, one of the best quarterbacks in football."

Kingsbury is in search of a new job after he and the Commanders parted ways following the 2025 season. Given his experience working with dual-threat quarterbacks from his time with Murray and Jayden Daniels, Kingsbury could be a good fit with Jackson, who’s the all-time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback.

In his stint with Washington, Kingsbury helped Daniels record one of the greatest rookie seasons of all time. In 2024, the Commanders fielded a top-10 offense in both total yards and points per game. In both 2024 and 2025, the Commanders have finished in the top four in rushing yards per game. So with Jackson at the helm and Derrick Henry in the backfield, Kingsbury’s track record could certainly appeal to the Ravens.

