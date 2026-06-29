Lions Release Terrion Arnold After Judge Grants $1 Million Bond in Court Hearing

The Lions announced Monday that the team has released cornerback Terrion Arnold, who was arrested last week. Arnold, 23, faces felony charges of kidnapping and armed robbery.

Arnold was arrested on Wednesday, June 24, after he turned himself in. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in February in Largo, Fla. During a Monday pretrial hearing, Hillsborough County Judge Christopher Sabella set bond for Arnold at $1 million, though there were multiple conditions attached to that decision.

Arnold must turn in his passport to the court within 48 hours, and he has been prohibited from contacting any of the six codefendants and witnesses in the case. He’s also been ordered to be confined to his home in Tallahassee and won’t be permitted to leave except for work, as well as when he’s due to make court-related appearances.

The judge denied the state’s request for Arnold to be held in jail without bond, and also did not require him to wear a GPS tracking device.

Arnold could potentially face life in prison if convicted, though the judge stated Monday that the prosecution is “not there yet” in terms of proving Arnold’s guilt, per the Associated Press.

The Florida state attorney’s office accused Arnold of “coordinating and directing” the abduction and beating of three men, one of whom was Arnold’s private driver. Prosecutors claim Arnold wrongly suspected the men of stealing $100,000 in cash as well as designer bags, an NFL-issued cell phone and an $80,000 necklace from an Airbnb that Arnold was renting in Largo.

Prosecutors allege the victims were abducted three days after the robbery took place and that six of Arnold’s associates carried out the crimes, which include holding the victims at gunpoint, and beating and pistol-whipping them. Arnold is not believed to have been present when the crimes occurred, but the prosecution alleges that he set the events in motion after he told his codefendants that he thought he knew who was responsible for the robbery.

Erin Maloney, a spokesperson for the state attorney’s office, said Monday, “Our office remains committed to seeking justice for the three victims in the case who were beaten, robbed, and held against their will.”

Harvey Steinberg, an attorney for Arnold, contended in court Monday that prosecutors are “not even close” to showing that Arnold directed his associates or knew what they would do, per the AP.

Arnold was a first-round pick by the Lions in the 2024 NFL draft and has played in 24 games for the franchise. Before his release, he had two years and $4.8 million remaining on his rookie contract.

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