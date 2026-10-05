The Lions’ Once-Bright Window Is Closing Quickly After Loss to the Panthers

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs were spotted by NBC cameras. Not when they were chewing up yards or making plays, but rather when Sunday night’s opponent, the Panthers, were doing it relentlessly to keep them off the field.

The pair watched helplessly, something that has been the case far too often this season.

In a 32–26 win for host Carolina, Detroit wasn’t just beaten. It was battered and embarrassed. In defeat, the Lions allowed the Panthers to score on six consecutive drives, something they haven’t done since becoming an NFL franchise in 1995. Detroit has also permitted 1,227 passing yards through four games, the most in league history. Over its last 31 defensive drives, it has allowed a score on 21 of them (excluding kneeldowns).

Bryce Young so far:

12/13

141 yards

This beauty of a TD pic.twitter.com/RAadM1B6Eo — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2026

Yes, the Lions are without a pair of star defensive backs, Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles). Detroit also released 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold after he was arrested this offseason and charged with eight felonies, including accusations of kidnapping and armed robbery (Arnold later signed with the Seahawks).

But nothing excuses the disaster the defense has become. Since the unit was taken over by coordinator Kelvin Sheppard prior to the 2025 season, the Lions have been unable to get stops. In 21 games under Sheppard, Detroit has allowed at least 27 points on 12 occasions. In those games, the Lions are a middling 11–10, missing the postseason last year and showing no sign of being a contender this time around either.

After losing the 2023 NFC championship game to the 49ers, coach Dan Campbell famously talked about that moment perhaps being Detroit’s best chance to win a Super Bowl . At the moment, it sounded raw but also unlikely, with the Lions bursting with talent all over the roster. Perhaps Campbell was on to something. Detroit hasn’t gotten back. It hasn’t even won a playoff game since that presser.

The shame of it for the Lions is their offense has been elite. Over the past three years, Detroit’s offense has never ranked worse than fifth in yards or points. The Lions have perennial Pro Bowl and All-Pro players: quarterback Jared Goff, tackle Penei Sewell, St. Brown and Gibbs. The defense doesn’t have to be elite, but it just can’t be a tire fire, either.

Through four weeks, the Motor City has to be smelling the burning rubber.

What’s most alarming might be the schedule played so far. Detroit’s defense isn’t seeing the best offenses with the exception of Week 2 and Josh Allen’s Bills. Otherwise, the Lions have drawn Tyler Shough and the Saints and Geno Smith and the Jets at home before taking on Bryce Young and the Panthers in Week 4. The results have been disastrous.

Smith lit the Lions up for 321 yards and three touchdowns. A week later in Chicago, Smith was limited to 119 yards and eight completions. Shough went for 410 yards in the season opener at Ford Field, and hasn’t had 270 yards in a game since. Young went wild for 329 yards and 32 points in victory.

In 50 career games, this is just the second time Young has thrown for at least 300 yards, the Panthers have scored at least 30 points and they won.

Looking forward, there’s no cavalry coming. The Lions aren’t likely to get Joseph and/or Branch back anytime soon. Sheppard must figure out how to create stops with this group, led by All-Pro Aidan Hutchinson screaming off the edge. The schedule provides some hope with the Cardinals, Packers and Vikings up next, all teams that aren’t among the league leaders in offensive output.

At 2–2, the Lions are two games back of Minnesota and a game behind the Bears in the NFC North, giving them a reasonable hill to climb. But if Detroit can’t get stops, if it can’t give its offense lower opponent scores to exceed, stringing together wins will be a tough chore.

Jahmyr Gibbs And Amon-Ra St. Brown Look So Tired, Man.



They Just Wanna Win. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/UZX5WvDurG — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 5, 2026

On Sunday night, St. Brown and Gibbs fittingly sat on the sideline as the final seconds ticked off, watching a loss tick away despite the offense producing 26 points and 452 yards.

At some point, they need their teammates to get them off the bench and on the field, and perhaps in the win column while they’re at it.