Lions Alex Anzalone's 21-Day Practice Clock Opens
The Detroit Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday as they begin preparations for the Minnesota Vikings, and an intriguing development has emerged.
Linebacker Alex Anzalone, who has been on injured reserve since suffering a broken forearm against Jacksonville in Week 11, was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's estimated practice report. This implies that his 21-day practice window will be opening this week ahead of a winner-take-all game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Dan Campbell had said following the team's win over the San Francisco 49ers that Anzalone was "close" to returning. His status for Sunday's game remains uncertain, with more clarity likely to come in the coming days.
Detroit is expected to conduct traditional practices each of the next two days, which should allow for more insight as to whether or not Anzalone will be ready Sunday.
Anzalone has been a leader for Detroit's defense since coming to the organization in 2021, which coincided with the first seasons of Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Before his injury, he had 56 tackles and one sack as the team's defensive play-caller and captain.
In Anzalone's absence, the Lions have relied on Jack Campbell to wear the "green dot" as the defensive play-caller. Meanwhile, a host of other players have been able to get reps next to Campbell at the position.
Campbell was also limited on the estimated injury report, along with cornerback Amik Robertson.
The linebacker position has been hit hard by the injury bug throughout the year, as Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez are all currently on injured reserve. Jalen Reeves-Maybin returned from a lengthy stint on injured reserve against the 49ers.
Lions Week 18 Wednesday estimated injury report
David Montgomery -- NP (Knee)
Emmanuel Moseley -- NP (Illness)
Alex Anzalone -- LP (Forearm)
Jack Campbell -- LP (Rib)
Amik Robertson -- LP (Calf)
Kalif Raymond -- FP (Foot)