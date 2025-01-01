All Lions

Detroit Lions Are 2.5-Point Favorite Against Minnesota Vikings

Lions open as betting favorites against Vikings in Week 18 showdown.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a 35 yard touchdown pass against Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a 35 yard touchdown pass against Minnesota Vikings / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions are seeking to continue their winning ways after a stellar performance against the San Francisco 49ers.

Next up on the schedule is another NFC North divisional matchup at home against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

Currently, the Lions are 2.5-point favorites to defeat a Vikings squad that is also 14-2, according to many popular sports books.

At stake, the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the 2024 NFC North division title.

Detroit is seeking to win the division in consecutive seasons and set themselves up in prime position to go on a deep postseason run.

Left tackle Taylor Decker expressed his excitement to play in such a meaningful game again this week following Detroit's victory against the 49ers.

“What more could you want? Fourteen win teams, can’t even win the division yet. It’s gonna be really fun," said Decker. "I think the game’s officially flexed to the night game, I would imagine, so it’s gonna be really, really fun. It’s gonna be a rocking crowd at home, and that crowd is gonna be amazing. It’s gonna be pretty cool.”

Detroit was victorious against the Vikings in Week 7, 31-29, earlier this season on the road at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

