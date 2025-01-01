Detroit Lions Are 2.5-Point Favorite Against Minnesota Vikings
The Detroit Lions are seeking to continue their winning ways after a stellar performance against the San Francisco 49ers.
Next up on the schedule is another NFC North divisional matchup at home against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
Currently, the Lions are 2.5-point favorites to defeat a Vikings squad that is also 14-2, according to many popular sports books.
At stake, the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the 2024 NFC North division title.
Detroit is seeking to win the division in consecutive seasons and set themselves up in prime position to go on a deep postseason run.
Left tackle Taylor Decker expressed his excitement to play in such a meaningful game again this week following Detroit's victory against the 49ers.
“What more could you want? Fourteen win teams, can’t even win the division yet. It’s gonna be really fun," said Decker. "I think the game’s officially flexed to the night game, I would imagine, so it’s gonna be really, really fun. It’s gonna be a rocking crowd at home, and that crowd is gonna be amazing. It’s gonna be pretty cool.”
Detroit was victorious against the Vikings in Week 7, 31-29, earlier this season on the road at U.S. Bank Stadium.
