What Top Prospects Are Saying Ahead of NFL Draft
Here is a collection of quotes from NFL prospect media availability at the Play Football Prospect Clinic with Special Olympics Athletes Wednesday. The first round of the NFL Draft begins Thursday.
Navigating emotions ahead of being the presumptive first overall pick: “Very normal, very calm. I’ve prepared myself mentally for it and I’ve also prepared myself to put myself in this position physically around my teammates for the last 12 years now. Ready for the moment, ready to go, ready to lock and load."
What he wanted Bears players to learn about him during his visit: "I'm just one of them. Nothing more, nothing less. What they saw at the dinner is the person that I am five years from now, 10 years from now, 15 years from now. And hopefully just a couple more accolades on that list. But other than that, just being the same guy, getting around them, learning them, them learning me and just enjoying each other's company."
What he believes teams would get from drafting him: “A competitor. Someone who is very passionate in the game of football. Somebody that loves to have fun and a leader. Somebody, a hard-worker, somebody who’s gonna go out there every day and grind, do whatever it takes to help the team win.”
How the pre-draft process prepared him for his pro career: “It was the first time I really got to focus on myself in life. You’re always worried about the team, being the quarterback, worried about that. I really just focused on my body, working on myself, getting ready for Pro Day. Get ready for things where I can focus on my diet and just work on myself.”
How often he looks back at his past in preparation for the Draft: "I'd probably say every day. Every day, I look at the NFL Draft, the logo. It brings back memories of where I came from, how I got up out, everything I've been through out when I was out there in Louisiana. Just to overcome all of that and be one of those people that, I can relate back to the children that are coming up. I can have a story for those guys to look at me and stay down until they come up."
On attending the NFL Draft with LSU teammates Jayden Daniels and Brian Thomas Jr.: “It’s a dream come true to share this dream that we’ve all got together. To come out in the same year, and to have my brothers here with me, we’re all having a great time. To see those guys walk on stage and have their names called, their dreams, change their lives, it’s gonna mean everything. Now, we can go into the league as a whole big group, do special things and let’s see where the future leads.”
Where he believes he could be drafted: "I think it's too wild. That's the thing, everyone has a different position that I play. So certain teams maybe have this guy already versus some teams don't. That's why I'd say it's wide open."
On how it feels being back home for the NFL Draft: "It's amazing. I'm glad I can be a face for the future kids coming up, coming throughout this program. Just really thankful for the opportunity and excited to see everything play out tomorrow."