Detroit Lions Rookie OL Reveals Jersey Number

Christian Mahogany is donning a former offensive lineman's number.

John Maakaron

Detroit
Detroit / Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, one of the intriguing offseason things to watch is the reveal of rookie jersey numbers.

Christian Mahogany, who was selected in the sixth round, posted on social media the number 73, indicating he will likely don the same number he wore playing at Boston College.

Prior to his arrival, Jonah Jackson wore No. 73. With his departure in free agency to the Rams, Detroit's newest offensive lineman was free to wear his old college number.

For young players, there is a clear understanding Detroit has built one of the best offensive line units in the entire NFL.

"Offensive line is a strong culture, and I feel like you guys, well now us, I can say we have one of the best offensive line rooms in the NFL," said Mahogany. "Me just being a sponge and learning from those guys – (Lions T) Penei Sewell, (Graham) Glasgow, (Taylor) Decker, (Kevin) Zeitler – it’s going to be special for me (for) where I’m at in my career just to learn and be a sponge and take everything in. That’s why I feel that way.”

When faced with a decision to potentially transfer his senior season, Mahogany was loyal to Boston College, choosing instead to finish out his career playing for the Eagles and coach Jeff Hafley.

"I would say I’m a very loyal person. I’m loyal to teammates, players, the people around Boston College, my city, this school, everything around. I could have transferred," said Mahogany. "I could have taken the easy way out and done something that maybe in the moment is the sexy thing to do.

"But I wanted to stay and be able to win at Boston College for my coaches, coach (Jeff) Hafley, all my teammates, (offensive lineman) Ozzy (Trapio) and the O-line, we revamped that. I just wanted to be able to stay, and my family as well. I just wanted to be able to stay and do the things that I wanted to do at Boston College, which was win, and we did that this year.”

