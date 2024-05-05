Lions Ennis Rakestraw Honors Elementary School Teacher
New Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. made a commitment that he would not forget the fourth-grade teacher that always gave him confidence and helped him during a difficult moment in childhood.
After being drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Detroit's talented defensive back shared online a past letter he wrote to his elementary school teacher.
In the letter, Rakestraw thanked his teacher for always giving him confidence and being there to support him when his younger brother had a medical emergency.
"You are the best teacher ever. You always had and have my back and you gave me confidence," Rakestraw wrote back in the fourth grade. "When my little brother had a (seizure), you gave me food and snacks. ... I miss you and I have you're alive because if I make to a professional football player, I will talk about you."
Like many children, dreams are often written down and shared with those that become close, including teachers, counselors and family members.
For Rakestraw, sharing the impact his teacher had on him showcases the importance of certain influential figures in the lives of young individuals.
Rakestraw shared on social media, "4th grade I made this commitment and if I make a promise, I'll keep it no matter how difficult it is #Lions #chaseyourdreams"
It is expected the 21-year-old will compete and eventually become an integral part of Detroit's revamped secondary.
The former Missouri defensive back will have his first opportunity to showcase his skills this week at Lions rookie minicamp.