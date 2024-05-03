Penei Sewell Contract Details Explored
The Detroit Lions locked up Penei Sewell for the foreseeable future with a hefty contract extension.
The Oregon product has been everything the Lions hoped he'd be since drafting him seventh overall in 2021. In three NFL seasons, he's logged two Pro Bowl appearances and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2023.
As a result, the Lions decided to ink him to an extension quickly. Additionally, the team added a year to the deal by picking up his fifth-year option, which will take effect in 2025.
The terms of the extension are officially four-years, $112 million in addition to the final year of his rookie deal and the fifth-year option. This means the Lions will have him under team control for the next six campaigns.
The deal also reset the market for NFL offensive tackles, as Sewell becomes the highest-paid player at the position.
Here is a deeper look at the year-by-year breakdown of Sewell's contract, per OverTheCap.
2024
Base salary: $1,446,236
Prorated bonus: $6,721,649
Dead cap money: $46,707,885
Cap number: $8,167,885
Roster bonus: $0
Workout bonus: $0
2025
Base salary: $1,540,000
Prorated bonus: $8,000,000
Dead cap money: $30,000,000
Cap number: $9,540,000
Roster bonus: $0
Workout bonus: $0
2026
Base salary: $19,900,000
Prorated bonus: $8,000,000
Dead cap money: $9,000,000
Cap number: $28,000,000
Roster bonus: $0
Workout bonus: $100,000
2027
Base salary: $23,900,000
Prorated bonus: $8,000,000
Dead cap money: $6,000,000
Cap number: $32,000,000
Roster bonus: $0
Workout bonus: $100,000
2028
Base salary: $25,900,000
Prorated bonus: $8,000,000
Dead cap money: $3,000,000
Cap number: $34,000,000
Roster bonus: $0
Workout bonus: $100,000
2029
Base salary: $19,400,000
Prorated bonus: $5,000,000
Dead cap money: $0
Cap number: $27,000,000
Roster bonus: $2,500,000
Workout bonus: $100,000