2023 NFL Draft Fifth-Year Option Tracker: Who Has, and Hasn’t, Had Their Rookie Contract Extended

As the NFL’s cyclical calendar continues to roll on, its next important date is the deadline for teams to pick up their 2023 first-round picks' fifth-year options—which is Friday, May 1.

What’s a fifth-year option, you ask? It’s a contract mechanism that allows teams to bring back players for one more season following their rookie deals. While all drafted players sign four-year contracts, first-round picks automatically come with this fifth-year team option attached. Teams are allowed to exercise the fifth-year option following the conclusion of a player’s third NFL season, and have until early May—in this year’s case, May 1—to decide whether or not they’ll do so.

There are many reasons why a team will decide to either pick up or decline a player’s fifth-year option. In some cases—as we’ll outline below—a team will pick up a fifth-year option as more of a formality while working to agree on a long-term extension. In others, it’s a way to buy more time, giving the player an additional chance to prove their worth while allowing the team to get a longer look before committing significant money long-term.

Meanwhile, when the option is declined, it’s more often than not because a player has failed to live up to their expectations as a first-round pick. That said, however, there are some exceptions—two recent ones being the Ravens declining center Tyler Linderbaum’s option last offseason and the Lions declining linebacker Jack Campbell’s earlier this week. In both cases, the players may be worthy long-term deals (see: Linderbaum to the Raiders ), but the number on the fifth-year option didn’t necessarily align with the position’s market.

Speaking of which, four different tiers determine how much money a player will be paid on their fifth-year option: More than one Pro Bowl selection, one Pro Bowl selection, playtime, and basic (read more about this here ). The salaries differ by position, and once exercised, become fully guaranteed—along with any base salary on a player’s fourth-year that wasn’t fully guaranteed prior.

With that, here’s a look at which 2023 first-round picks have, and have not, had their fifth-year options exercised.

(Note: fifth-year option information via OverTheCap.com .)

1: Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young had his fifth-year option picked up by the Panthers. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Panthers announced on Wednesday that they’ll be picking up Young’s fifth-year option. The former Alabama quarterback will make $25.9 million in 2027.

2: C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Texans picked up quarterback C.J. Stroud’s fifth-year option in early April, according to ESPN, paying him $25.9 million in 2027.

3: Will Anderson, edge, Houston Texans

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes; long-term extension.

While Houston picked up Will Anderson Jr.’s fifth-year option at the same time as Stroud’s, they ultimately went the extra mile with the edge rusher—signing him to a three-year, $150 million extension that includes $134 million guaranteed. The deal includes a no-trade clause and makes Anderson, for the time being, the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL .

4: Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Fifth-year option picked up? TBD

5: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seattle Seahawks

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Seahawks picked up cornerback Devon Witherspoon’s fifth-year option. The three-time Pro Bowler will make $21.2 million in 2027.

6: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals picked up OL Paris Johnson Jr.'s fifth-year option. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Cardinals have picked up Paris Johnson Jr.’s fifth-year option, which will pay the offensive tackle $19 million in 2027.

7: Tyree Wilson, edge, New Orleans Saints

Fifth-year option picked up? No; traded.

Originally drafted by the Raiders at pick No. 7, edge rusher Tyree Wilson was traded to the Saints this past weekend. New Orleans has reportedly declined Wilson’s fifth-year option, which will make him an unrestricted free agent after this season.

8: Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Falcons have picked up running back Bijan Robinson’s fifth-year option. A one-time Pro Bowler, Robinson will make $11.3 million in 2027.

9: Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Eagles have picked up Jalen Carter’s fifth-year option. The defensive tackle is a two-time Pro Bowler and will make $27.1 million in 2027.

10: Darnell Wright, OT, Chicago Bears

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Bears picked up offensive tackle Darnell Wright’s fifth-year option, which will pay him $19 million in 2027.

11: Peter Skoronski, G, Tennessee Titans

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Titans picked up Peter Skoronski’s fifth-year option, which will pay the Tennessee guard $19 million in 2027.

12: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

The Lions picked up Jahmyr Gibbs's fifth-year option this week. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

While his running mate, David Montgomery, was traded to the Texans this offseason, Jahmyr Gibbs had his fifth-year option picked up by the Lions. A three-time Pro Bowler, Gibbs will make $14.3 million in 2027.

13: Lukas Van Ness, edge, Green Bay Packers

Fifth-year option picked up? TBD

14: Broderick Jones, OT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Fifth-year option picked up? TBD

15: Will McDonald IV, edge, New York Jets

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Jets picked up edge defender Will McDonald IV’s fifth-year option, which will pay him $13.8 million in 2027.

16: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Fifth-year option picked up? No; waived.

After a year and a half of disappointing play with the Commanders, Emmanuel Forbes was waived by the club mid-way through the 2024 season. He has since been signed by the Rams and spent the last season and a half in Los Angeles.

17: Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots

Christian Gonzalez will make just over $18 million on his fifth-year option. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Patriots picked up Christian Gonzalez’s fifth-year option. A one-time Pro Bowler, the cornerback will make $18.1 million in 2027.

18: Jack Campbell, LB, Detroit Lions

Fifth-year option picked up? No.

Jack Campbell’s fifth-year option was declined by the Lions earlier this week. As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler pointed out on X (formerly Twitter): “The challenge of drafting off-ball LB in Round 1: Campbell has been a star for Detroit, a first-team All Pro. But the option number of $21.9M is cost-prohibitive.” We’ll see if they can come to a long-term extension that better suits his position’s value.

19: Calijah Kancey, DT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Buccaneers have picked up defensive tackle Calijah Kancey’s fifth-year option, which will pay him $14.5 million in 2027.

20: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes; long-term extension.

The Seahawks picked up Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s fifth-year option before signing him to a massive, four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that includes $120 million guaranteed. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year will earn an average of $42.15 million per season, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in league history.

21: Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Chargers picked up wide receiver Quentin Johnson’s fifth-year option, paying him $18 million in 2027.

22: Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens picked up Zay Flowers's fifth-year option. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Ravens picked up Zay Flowers’s fifth-year option. A two-time Pro Bowler, the wide receiver will make $27.3 million in 2027.

23: Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Vikings picked up wide receiver Jordan Addison’s fifth-year option, paying him $18 million in 2027.

24: Deonte Banks, CB, New York Giants

Fifth-year option picked up? TBD

25: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

Dalton Kincaid will make just over $8 million on his fifth-year option in 2025. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Bills picked up Dalton Kincaid’s fifth-year option. The tight end will make $8.2 million in 2027.

26: Mazi Smith, DT, New York Jets

Fifth-year option picked up? No; traded.

After being selected by the Cowboys with the No. 26 pick in the 2023 draft, Mazi Smith was traded to the Jets at this past season’s trade deadline in the Quinnen Williams deal. Dallas has since declined to pick up his fifth-year option, making him a free agent in 2027.

27: Anton Harrison, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Jaguars picked up Anton Harrison’s fifth-year option, which will pay the offensive tackle $19 million in 2027.

28: Myles Murphy, edge, Cincinnati Bengals

Fifth-year option picked up? TBD

29: Bryan Breese, DT, New Orleans Saints

Fifth-year option picked up? TBD

30: Nolan Smith, edge, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles picked up Nolan Smith's fifth-year option. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Fifth-year option picked up? Yes.

The Eagles picked up edge defender Nolan Smith’s fifth-year option, which will pay him $13.8 million in 2027.

31: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, edge, Kansas City Chiefs

Fifth-year option picked up? TBD

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