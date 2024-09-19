Jared Goff Wishes 'Best' for Tua Tagovailoa
The NFL world has showered Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with support and caring thoughts regarding his playing career.
After suffering numerous concussions, the Dolphins signal-caller was recently placed on the injured reserve list.
Detroit Lions quarterback, at the end of his weekly media session, was asked questions about the 26-year-old.
Goff indicated he "loosely" knew the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback. “I’m sure he’s going through a lot and I don’t want to comment on anything with him, but I wish him the best.”
When asked if he would ever wear a guardian cap in a game, Goff expressed, “Personally I don’t think I would. Today? No. If I had some issues down the line, potentially. But I don’t know.”
Not having a timeline for a potential return gives Tagovailoa an opportunity to do what is best for him and his family.
“I think the great thing about IR is, for a month’s time, there’s no timelines,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said “If you’ve set a timeline based upon the information you have today, how much of whatever goes on is fulfilling the prophecy of that timeline? And is that the right thing? With competitors, sometimes you can do more harm than good. Regardless, not worrying about anything as it relates to timelines is very empowering for him as a human being to recover from injury.”
Placing Tagovailoa on IR gives the talented signal-caller an opportunity to rest, evaluate and decide what his future holds. The soonest he can return is the Dolphins Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals in late October.
