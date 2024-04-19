All Lions

'We're a New Team': Lions' Black Uniforms Are Not Cursed

Lions fans relate the black uniform to losing.

John Maakaron

Kerby Joseph (31) walks on stage during the Detroit Lions' new uniform reveal
Kerby Joseph (31) walks on stage during the Detroit Lions' new uniform reveal / David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Detroit Lions black uniform has been synonymous with losing.

Former general manager Matt Millen, who never was able to achieve the level of success in the front office that he did as a broadcaster, brought the black uniform to Motown back in 2005.

Unfortunately, the era was marred with losing seasons and disappointment.

When speculation started to run rampant that the team could bring back the black uniform as an alternate, many supporters were skeptical.

At the team's season-ticket member event at Ford Field, team president Rod Wood indicated he was aware of the fans sentiments about the past. However, he's confident the new era of Lions football will be filled with more positive memories.

“I’m well aware of it, but we’re a new team, new leadership, new players and I think the past is the past,” Wood said. “I think it reminded fans of a time they want to forget, but hopefully this is a time they always want to remember.”

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown models the team's new black alternate uniform.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown models the team's new black alternate uniform. / Courtesy Photo/Detroit Lions

In fact, it was head coach Dan Campbell, who previously donned the Lions black uniform, that spearheaded the effort to bring them back.

“So we’re in the draft room, literally months into his tenure, and he wore the black when he was here," Wood explained to reporters after the reveal. "We’re in the draft room, he said, ‘Hey Rod, when can we get the black jerseys back? And I said, ‘I’ll make a deal. When you win the division, I’ll bring the black jerseys back.’ And so I went out on a limb and thankfully he delivered. That’s a true story.”

Published
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!