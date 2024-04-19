'We're a New Team': Lions' Black Uniforms Are Not Cursed
The Detroit Lions black uniform has been synonymous with losing.
Former general manager Matt Millen, who never was able to achieve the level of success in the front office that he did as a broadcaster, brought the black uniform to Motown back in 2005.
Unfortunately, the era was marred with losing seasons and disappointment.
When speculation started to run rampant that the team could bring back the black uniform as an alternate, many supporters were skeptical.
At the team's season-ticket member event at Ford Field, team president Rod Wood indicated he was aware of the fans sentiments about the past. However, he's confident the new era of Lions football will be filled with more positive memories.
“I’m well aware of it, but we’re a new team, new leadership, new players and I think the past is the past,” Wood said. “I think it reminded fans of a time they want to forget, but hopefully this is a time they always want to remember.”
In fact, it was head coach Dan Campbell, who previously donned the Lions black uniform, that spearheaded the effort to bring them back.
“So we’re in the draft room, literally months into his tenure, and he wore the black when he was here," Wood explained to reporters after the reveal. "We’re in the draft room, he said, ‘Hey Rod, when can we get the black jerseys back? And I said, ‘I’ll make a deal. When you win the division, I’ll bring the black jerseys back.’ And so I went out on a limb and thankfully he delivered. That’s a true story.”