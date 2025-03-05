Lions Flagship Radio Identifies Two Ideal Free Agent Fits
With free agency rapidly approaching, the Detroit Lions are likely plotting out their potential targets for the 2025 season.
General manager Brad Holmes has traditionally been very measured throughout free agency during his tenure with the Lions, as he has prioritized fit over chasing after the prized, big named players available each year.
With this strategy in mind, Lions flagship radio hosts on 97.1 The Ticket recently identified a pair of players whom the Lions could pursue when free agency begins next week. Co-hosts Scott 'Gator' Anderson and Doug Karsch identified Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Paulson Adebo as two potential targets.
Westbrook-Ikhine hauled in 32 passes for 497 yards and nine touchdowns last year for the Titans, who were the league's worst team by record and struggled to find the right recipe for success at the quarterback position.
Because of his size, Karsch believes he would be an ideal fit for the Lions' offense based on how they have approached adding wide receivers in the past.
"This guy was the third wide receiver on his previous team. He did get in the end zone quite a bit, and he is a free agent and he is big," said Karsch. "He's a 6-2 receiver. ... He was third on that team in receptions. They didn't have great quarterback play. I think he could be a perfect third receiver here, and he's down the list of available wide receivers in free agency."
Adebo, meanwhile, is coming off a broken femur that ended his season in Week 7. However, he has been very productive during his time with the New Orleans Saints and could be a big addition to what is currently a young group of cornerbacks.
"If they're not gonna re-sing Carlton Davis, as he may price himself out of it, there's a player from the Saints, Paulson Adebo," Anderson added. "He's good sized, 6-1, 200 pounds. And tell me this doesn't scream Brad Holmes, he's coming off a broken femur in Week 7. Right? But, this is a guy whose been an excellent corner and he's only gonna be 26 years old entering the year."