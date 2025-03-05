Why Aidan Hutchinson, Jahmyr Gibbs Are Going to Be Even More Costly
The Detroit Lions have rewarded several key members of their core with lucrative contract extensions.
Recently, two high-profile NFL players have reset the market for their respective positions, as running back Saquon Barkley and defensive end Maxx Crosby have agreed to massive contract extensions.
Barkley is the highest-paid running back in the NFL, after agreeing to a two-year contract extension worth $41.2 million. The talented running back secured $36 million in fully guaranteed money.
Crosby reportedly has agreed to a three-year, $106.5 million extension that includes $91.5 in guaranteed monies. The 27-year-old is the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
According to the Raiders team website, "Among defensive linemen in the NFL since 2019, Crosby ranks first in tackles for loss (105), fourth in tackles (364), tied for fourth in sacks (59.5), fourth in quarterback hits (144) and fifth in quarterback pressures (346). He also ranks third in Raiders' history with 59.5 career sacks, while his 364 total tackles are the most in franchise history for a defensive lineman in their first six NFL seasons."
Last season, Crosby recorded 7.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits and 35 quarterback pressures.
After being selected by the Raiders back in 2019 Draft, Crosby has secured 59.5 sacks, 364 tackles (232 solo), 105 tackles for loss, 23 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in six NFL seasons.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes indicated at the scouting combine the organization has entered into the planning phase of securing the former Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman to a long-term contract extension.
With the contract floor set, It is reasonable to expect Hutchinson will be in the market for a four-year contract that should net him north of $140 million.
Gibbs in under contract through the 2026 season. The organization has the option to exercise his fifth-year option after next season.