What They're Saying: Lions 'Love' Fans Taking Over Stadiums
Here is a collection of postgame quotes from Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell and a selection of other players after Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts, via the team's social media channel.
On why the team has been so successful running the ball on third down:
“I’ll give Ben (Johnson) a lot of credit. Ben looks at a number of things as it pertains to that run and pass, and what gives us the best chance to have success. I think it kind of starts there, and that’s another one of those things. It’s a mentality. It’s kind of one of the things we do here. And if we really believe we can do it and get it – we’ll do it. It’s really not just a throw away for us, like we really believe we’re going to call it on third-and-seven where we can get the first – third-and-eight, or whatever it is. But it’s been good for us. It’s a curveball, right? It’s a changeup. So, it’s paying dividends for us.”
On fans chanting his name on the road:
“It’s pretty dang cool on the road, regardless of them doing my chant or anything like that. It’s awesome to have a fan base that travels and makes a difference on the road. I was thinking about this recently. Our fans don’t just go to the game, they go to the game to affect the game. They certainly do that at home, and then even today on the road. I go back to Houston and Arizona, like they show up to change the game, to affect the game, and they take it on themselves and we love it. We love it. The love they show me and the love they show our team is something I’ll never take for granted.”
On the defense getting the praise from Sunday's win:
"Our offense is just so good that they get the attention. And they should, it's the game of football, everybody loves touchdowns and all that good stuff. In games like this, we show up and it's good to get our praise where we can show that we're playing too. We've been doing that all season. If the offense isn't going crazy, we're going crazy. It's kinda like we're back and forth with each other, playing complimentary football."
On filling in for Alex Anzalone with the veteran injured:
“Again, just next man in mentality. It felt the same for me. Obviously Alex is a huge piece, so we miss him. Just gotta keep playing for him and everyone else who’s hurt.”
On holding the Colts to field goals on both their red zone trips:
“Any time you can hold them to field goals in the red zone, it’s a win. Obviously you don’t want them to get points, but when you can bow your neck and focus on your job and get off the field, it’s huge.”
On the quick turnaround for Thursday's game:
"We know it's gonna be quick. I think this week's gonna be more of a mental week, so just being locked into our keys and details is gonna be really important."
What helps him and David Montgomery to be so successful:
"Shoutout to the o-line. They make our jobs very easy. All our success wouldn't be possible without them."
On the team's 10-1 start and current nine-game win streak:
"We've handled everything that's thrown at us so far. The last nine weeks have been outstanding. I haven't been a part of many football teams to win nine games in a row, so it's pretty incredible. Hopefully we can keep adding to that."
On the presence of the fans in opposing stadiums:
"Our fans travel so well every week. It's crazy when you hear chants going on in the opposing team's stadium. We're home this week, but next time we go on the road we expect the same thing."
Why the Lions are so successful on the road:
“I think first and foremost we prepare for it. We prepare for loud environments. We have a bunch of guys that are competitors that are not going to bat an eye and they want to go into the lion’s den. They want to go into the arena because it’s fun. It’s fun to go out there into hostile environments when you’re a competitor. I feel like we have a locker room full of guys that are just competitive and they want that challenge.”