Lions Are 'Road Warriors' That Play Defense
The Detroit Lions sure do love themselves some good old road cookin’. And no, that is not a misprint.
The Lions have not only been a dominant home team this season (4-1 at Ford Field). They've also been the definition of “road warriors,” and proved so once again on Sunday in Indianapolis.
Even without Jared Goff throwing for a single touchdown, Detroit's offense – with three touchdowns on the ground – was good enough, and its defense stifled Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson for four quarters and prevented Indianapolis from scoring a single touchdown. And, all of it led to a Week 12 victory for Dan Campbell's squad at Lucas Oil Stadium.
With the win, Campbell & Co. improved to a perfect 6-0 away from home in 2024, plus an impressive 16-5 on the road since beating the Chicago Bears in Week 10 of the 2022 season.
It's a stark contrast from the 0-11-1 road record that the Lions possessed to begin the Campbell era in Detroit.
“Just thinking about that, and now I think we're 16-5 since then,” Campbell told reporters after Sunday's tilt with the Colts. “Just that group of guys. I said something in the locker room about it. Goff and Frank (Ragnow) and (Taylor Decker) and (Penei) Sewell and Alim (McNeill) and ‘Saint’ (Amon-Ra St. Brown). It's like, 'Man, you remember that?'
"But, all of those guys are responsible for the flip. Everybody that's in that locker room is responsible for it. It says a lot. If you can win on the road, you're normally a pretty good damn team, and we can win on the road.”
The Lions have experienced a seismic turnaround since the first year and a half of Campbell's tenure in Motown. They've gone from cellar dwellers in the NFC North to the division's very best team and a legitimate contender to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. And, along the way, Campbell & Co. have gone from not having a prayer away from Ford Field to expecting to win each road contest on their schedule.
As Detroit left tackle Taylor Decker put it Sunday, the Lions embrace the challenge of playing in enemy territory.
“I think first and foremost, we prepare for it,” Decker said of playing on the road. "We prepare for loud environments. We have a bunch of guys that are competitors that are not going to bat an eye, and they want to go into the lion's den.
"They want to go into the arena because it's fun. It's fun to go out there into hostile environments when you're a competitor. I feel like we have a locker room full of guys that are just competitive, and they want that challenge.”
Winning on the road, despite facing adverse circumstances, has indeed become commonplace for these Lions. Campbell's tough, gritty bunch is not afraid of anybody, and has a swagger to it no matter the opponent and no matter the venue.
This unwavering level of confidence has only been amplified by the team's rabid fanbase. Detroit fans have consistently made their presence known on the road, often breaking out into loud cheers (i.e. “Jared Goff, Jared Goff!”) and much to the dismay of their opponents’ fans.
This phenomenon was on full display Sunday, too. Lions supporters took over Lucas Oil Stadium, and to no surprise, chanted Goff's name – both loudly and proudly – throughout the entirety of the Week 12 affair.
“We are road warriors. We love it,” Goff said after the game. “We come together on the road, and we have an us-against-the-world mentality. And, it's fun when we can get our own fans here. The way they show out, it's really unbelievable. They do a hell of a job.”
Detroit's prowess on the road has catapulted the franchise to its first nine-game win streak since 1934, also the last time the Lions started a season 10-1.
As the wins have piled up, Goff and Detroit's high-powered offense – averaging a league-best 32.7 points per game – have consistently garnered a high degree of praise from fans and pundits alike. While the offense has certainly been deserving, the Lions also have their defense to thank for their torrid start to the 2024 campaign.
There's no way the Lions would be where they are today – with 10 wins through 12 weeks – without the stout play of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit. Glenn & Co. have especially earned their stripes the past three weeks, too.
In fact, since the second half of Detroit's Week 10 road clash with the Houston Texans, Glenn's unit has failed to allow a single touchdown. That marks 10 consecutive quarters since the Lions last surrendered a touchdown. It's a feat the organization last accomplished all the way back in 1983 (also from Weeks 10-12).
Defensively, Detroit – allowing just 16.6 points per game (the second-fewest points in the NFL) – has undoubtedly turned the corner.
“Our offense is so good that they get the attention. It’s the game of football. Everybody loves touchdowns and all that good stuff,” Lions cornerback Carlton Davis said after Detroit's victory over the Colts. “But, in games like this, we show up, and it’s good to get our praise. We can actually show that we’re playing, too. We’ve been doing that all season. If the offense isn’t going crazy, we’re going crazy. It’s kind of like we’ve been back and forth with each other and just playing complementary football.”
Campbell's squad has played nothing but complementary football of late. And, it's allowed Detroit to morph into “world beaters,” both at home and on the road.
It's why I'm convinced there's no scarier road team right now – or NFL team for that matter – than the Detroit Lions.