Since taking over as the Lions’ coach in 2021, leadership has been one of Dan Campbell’s greatest traits.

It was always going to take an exemplary leader to turn around a historically bad franchise such as the Lions, and Campbell did just that, guiding them to more playoff wins (two) in five years than the franchise experienced since Bobby Layne’s “cursed” departure in 1958. Thanks to Campbell’s work over his first four seasons, the Lions are now viewed as consistent playoff contenders, rather than a perennial laughing stock.

Few accomplishments have been more impressive in recent NFL history than Campbell’s turnaround of the franchise, but this season has proved to be some of Campbell’s finest coaching as the Lions deal with significant adversity on their road back to the playoffs.

The Lions missed the postseason last season after going 9–8 and 2–4 in their division. Through the first 11 weeks of the 2026 campaign, they are first in the NFC North at 8–2 (compared to 6–4 through 11 weeks last year), but they will have to make a run this without their two best defensive players, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Jack Campbell.

Campbell was hospitalized with a serious neck injury in the Lions’ Week 8 win over the Vikings. He shared days after that he has gained full movement in his lower body and is making progress with movement in his upper body. A few weeks later, Hutchinson sustained a season-ending torn ACL when celebrating a sack. Yes, a celebration-gone-wrong has cost the Lions their best defensive player for the remainder of the season.

There is no silver lining for these injuries, but the Lions have the perfect coach to guide them through it in Campbell. In the week after Jack’s injury, Campbell’s message was to honor Jack by preparing and playing like him, which Detroit did by defeating the Dolphins the following Sunday and giving Jack the game ball. After losing Hutchinson for the season, Campbell was candid about the loss. “It’s gonna require a lot out of everybody,” he said, per The Athletic . “One guy cannot pick up the slack of Aidan Hutchinson. But we have enough here to weather the storm and rise above it, so we’ll do that.”

He also made it clear that they would not be dwelling on these injuries or letting them become excuses. “I think there’s times where, if you’re not careful, you lay in bed at night and you start thinking about all the what-ifs,” Campbell said. “And at some point, you just become a miserable piece of s---. And I’m not gonna do it, man. We’re not doing it. I refuse to look at it that way. Does it stink? It sure did in the moment. It’s time to move on. We have to. And what has happened with Jack Campbell, and with Hutch now, will not be in vain. We can’t allow it to. They got us to this point, so what are we gonna do about it, man? Are we just gonna let it go to waste or are we gonna do something and pick up the slack?”

Great answer from Dan Campbell. pic.twitter.com/kf3jR7zqyF — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) November 17, 2026

Not only are the Lions navigating these losses, their defense has actually been improving. Earlier in the season, second-year DC Kelvin Sheppard was under fire as the Lions ranked among the worst teams in pass defense after their blitzes were unsuccessful and they gave up 329 yards passing to Bryce Young and 192 yards receiving to Tetairoa McMillan. Even as the Lions have lost Hutchinson and Campbell in recent weeks, their defense continues to come together and get better. They have won six consecutive games since that Week 4 loss to Carolina, and given up fewer than 20 points in four of them. (They gave up 30 or more points in three of their first four games.) Their run defense has also clamped down on opponents, ranking sixth in rushing yards allowed per game (93.4) and allowing fewer than 100 yards in five of their past six games. The return of safety Brian Branch from injury has helped, but there’s no denying the unit’s overall improvement, especially after losing two other great defenders.

“We’re a resilient team that has embraced overcoming adversity,” Campbell told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer after their win over the Patriots in Germany. “This team doesn’t want to clear obstacles, it wants to bust right through them. They make no excuses. We’re learning to win in different ways by playing complementary ball.”

The Lions have withstood the losses of Campbell and Hutchinson so far, but it won’t be easy over the remainder of the season and into the playoffs without them. Starting with their Thanksgiving matchup against the Bears, who are also 8–2, the Lions still have work to do to win their division and/or earn a playoff spot. Last season, they folded toward the end of the year, losing three of their final four games. They’re in a good spot heading into the late-season stretch, riding a six-game winning streak with a 2–0 record in the division thus far. With the way Campbell’s group has improved already over the season and responded to adversity, the Lions appear poised to close out the regular season strong and make noise in January once again.