One CB Lions Could Target in Every Round of NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions have added multiple veterans at the cornerback position, but free agency additions haven't stopped general manager Brad Holmes from drafting at any position in the past.
In 2023, the Lions brought in veteran David Montgomery at running back then promptly drafted Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs with their first pick of that year's draft.
Now, even with the additions of D.J. Reed, Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin, cornerback could still be in play for the Lions at some point in the upcoming draft. In fact, the Lions have drafted a defensive back in each of the four drafts Holmes has conducted in his role with the Lions.
Here is a collection of cornerbacks that the Lions could target in each round of the NFL draft.
First round
Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
Before having his final collegiate season cut short due to a knee injury, Revel was rising up draft boards. He was the best cornerback at the Group of Five level and is an athletic specimen, indicating that he has all the tools to compete with NFL receivers from a physical perspective.
There will by concerns about his health as he recovers from a torn ACL, but his agent put out a message indicating that he plans to be cleared this summer. With the Lions' depth at the position, he wouldn't need to be a star right away and as a result Detroit could spend the year unlocking his physical gifts.
Second round
Trey Amos, Ole Miss
An initial review of Amos' film may suggest that he doesn't have the speed or explosiveness to measure up against NFL speed on the boundary. However, a deeper dive shows that he has the necessary technique and should be able to hold his own and then some.
Amos is a very disciplined player who is physical and tough, and he's showcased an aptitude for the Lions' desired press-man coverage scheme. Being so technically sound helps him avoid drawing penalties, and he allowed an NFL passer rating of 54.5 on passes thrown his way.
The Ole Miss product is also a reliable tackler, though he sometimes has a tendency to wrap up too high.
Third round
Darien Porter, Iowa State
Porter has a background similar to that of a Lions star in Kerby Joseph. When he began his collegiate career, Porter was a wide receiver who at 6-foot-4 looked the part of a contested catch threat. However, he transitioned to the defensive side and has exciting potential.
Because of his receiver background, Porter has exceptional ball skills. Additionally, he has elite explosiveness and speed as evidenced by his 4.3 40-yard dash.
He's still relatively new to the cornerback position, as the 2024 season was his first as a full-time starter. Still, he had three interceptions last season and with some development could wind up being a solid player due to all of his tantalizing physical traits.
Fourth round
Mello Dotson, Kansas
Dotson is a true ball-hawk at the cornerback position, as he had 12 interceptions over five seasons including five last year for the Jayhawks. He earned Second Team All-American honors as a result.
A big part of what makes Dotson successful is his ability to use his length, as he allowed a completion percentage of 56.7 while using his long arms to force incompletions. However, sometimes he has a knack for leaving too much space for receivers at the break of a route.
Dotson's missed tackle rate is also high, and does have some technique limitations at this point. However, if the Lions value his skills with the ball in the air, they may find him worthy of some development.
Fifth round
Nohl Williams, California
Williams' physicality is evident in how he plays, which makes him appealing to a team like Detroit that plays plenty of press-man coverage. At 6-foot, 199 pounds, Williams shows no fear in matching up with wideouts at the line of scrimmage and delivers a strong pop with his hands at the snap of the ball.
The defender was an All-American in 2024 after notching seven interceptions. He also has a low missed tackle rate of 5.7 percent, and the Lions may find it worth overlooking some of his speed limitations given how well his style matches their scheme.
Sixth round
O'Donnell Fortune, South Carolina
Fortune is an intriguing prospect with a long 6-foot-1 frame and the athleticism to compete for a spot right away. He has good ball skills as well, with a total of seven interceptions in his career, and his 108 career tackles are evidence of his ability to battle against the run.
There are physical limitations that he faces, such as his lack of top-end speed and his struggles against quicker or more physical wide receivers. Still, he could wind up being a contributor on special teams early in his career with the ability to develop into a solid piece.
Seventh round
Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
Marshall is an enticing athlete who has plenty of explosive traits that will catch the eyes of coaches across the league. He scored a relative athletic score over nine, putting him above the 90th percentile in athleticism amongst prospects.
However, Marshall does have some struggles with tackling, and there are concerns about his determination level based on what he displayed on tape. His athleticism is certainly intriguing and will help him match up against any competition, but teams will have to decide whether those traits are enough to look past some of the concerns.